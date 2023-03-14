WWE Raw: Hell In A Cell Is Making It's Return To WrestleMania Since McMahon Vs Undertaker

The ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar appeared on WWE Monday Night RAW’s March 13 episode for a face-to-face showdown with his WrestleMania 39 opponent. Omos and MVP were the first ones to walk out to the ring before Lesnar came out and both superstars lined up to shake their hands. However, they ended up getting involved in a scuffle, which led to the Giant getting hold of the Beast and throwing him over the top rope and out of the ring.

Brock Lesnar looked impressed by the happening but chose to fight another day, with no rush to clash with Omos. By the looks of it, Lesnar seems to have finally found a fitting opponent for him. Omos is undoubtedly one of the most fearsome superstars in the roster currently, who could send shivers to opponents by just standing in front of them.

Although their segment on Monday Night RAW was a bit short and didn’t add much to their feud, the superstars have weeks to build up their fight. Meanwhile, Lesnar has come a long way since WrestleMania 38, where he headlined the main event against the undisputed champion Roman Reigns. Then, he fought Roman at WWE SummerSlam 2022, before defeating Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

While he was eliminated by Lashley at Royal Rumble 2023, the Almighty got his payback by winning at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. With MVP by his side, Omos comes a challenge for Lesnar. Having said that, here’s a look at what else happened on the March 13 episode of WWE Raw.

Edge lays out Hell in a Cell challenge for WrestleMania 39

WWE opened with Edge and Finn Balor confirming their match for WrestleMania 39. Rey Mysterio was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio in the middle of his address to the WWE universe about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. While Dominik challenged his father for a match at WrestleMania 39, Rey turned it down.

Roman Reigns to appear on WWE Monday Night RAW

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman confirmed that the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear on Raw’s next week episode. At the same time, Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes spoke about his WrestleMania 39 main event match against Roman, after winning against Baron Corbin. The US Champion Austin Theory also addressed his upcoming Mania match against 16-time World Champion John Cena.

WWE Raw Result Summary for March 13 episode