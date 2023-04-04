After an emphatic 2-day WWE WrestleMania 39 touted as the grandest stage of them all, it's time for the routine weekly shows to take over. However, it's not any event, it's the Raw after Mania. In the past, several superstars have made surprise entries in this edition of WWE Raw. So, did something similar of the sort take place tonight? Let's find out what went down on WWE Monday Night Raw as Brock Lesnar made a shocking move in the main event of the show.

The Raw after WrestleMania started with Triple H giving a power-packed statement about what the company represents and thanked fans for their constant support. He further welcomed the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes then interrupted the celebration of Reigns, and the next chapter in the rivalry has been written.

WWE 2023: WWE Raw after Mania Results

The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Brock Lesnar segment: Roman Reigns, accompanied by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, made an appearance after successfully defending the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. As Heyman was praising the Tribal Chief, Cody Rhodes appeared to ask for a rematch. Heyman, representing Reigns first rejected the proposition, and then for tonight's proceedings challenged him to bring a partner to fight a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Just as Heyman was telling Rhodes about how lonely he is, to everybody's surprise the Brockl Lesner made a surprise appearance, setting up- Brock and Cody vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the main event.

Omos vs. Elias: After incurring defeat against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, Omos faced Elias. The Nigerian Giant dominated the match and picked up the win.

Rey Mysterio vs Austin Theory: Rey Mysterio had the momentum for the most part but an interferance from Dominik gave Theory the opening and in turn he picked the win.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Street Profits

After capturing the tag team titles at the show of shows, in the process ending the reign of the Usos, the new champs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made their appearance at the Raw after Mania and were challenged by Street Profits. The match was a steller one and in the end Owens and Zayn secured the victory.

Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley

After a brief interaction, Lashley and Ali got inside the ring, where a hurt lock by the All mighty ended the match.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Morgan hit Kai with Oblivion to score the win and earn her team a title shot against Lita and Becky Lynch in the future.

Matt Riddle returns: As Miz was cutting a promo, the returning Matt Riddle intervened and took out the A-lister.

WWE Results: Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

The big main event of the night saw Brock Lesnar backstabbing Cody Rhodes. Several F5s were delivered including one on the steel steps. Moreover, Lesnar smacked helpless Rhodes with chair shots. A new rivalry has brewed and let's how Rhodes comes back from this beatdown.