The Day 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39 kicked off with the much-anticipated match between ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar and ‘The Nigerian Giant’ Omos at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. After a series of exciting clashes on Day 1 of the premium live event on Saturday night, WWE returned for another eventful night on Sunday. Live action at WrestleMania 39 kicked off on Sunday night with a larger-than-life Brock Lesnar vs Omos matchup. WrestleMania 2023 ended with Roman Reigns continuing his historic WWE Universal Championship run by defeating Cody Rhodes. Edge also emerged victorious against Finn Balor. Here are the full WrestleMania 39 results of day two.

WWE WrestleMania 2023 Results Night Two

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Hosts The Miz and Snoop Dogg opened the show on Sunday night, with Brock Lesnar ready to challenge the 7 feet 3 inches tall Omos. In a rare moment, Lesnar was seen to have been physically outmatched by the Omos, who was seen tossing around the Beast, landing effortless power slams early into the match. While Lesnar turned the table with German suplexes, he finished off the match with a F-5 to pick up the victory in front of the LA crowd.

Winner - Brock Lesnar defeated Omos via pinfall

Brock Lesnar F5’s the 7’3 Omos! pic.twitter.com/Zyw7zt6ZYP — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) April 3, 2023

WrestleMania 2023 results Results: Fatal 4-way Tag Team Showcase match

Up next, eight top female superstars walked out for the fatal four-way Tag Team match between, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. As the women mesmerized the LA crowd with their skills, the tag team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Blazer won the match after Rousey earned a submission with an armbar.

Winner - Rousey and Baszler defeated Shotzi and Natalya, Morgan and Rodriguez, and Deville and Green via submission

WrestleMania Results 2023: Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Three powerhouses went up against each other in the three-way championship match for Gunther’s Intercontinental title. The three men pulled off a breathtaking performance inside the ring, exchanging brutal blows as it seemed like the toughest matchup ever for the defending champion. While both Sheamus and McIntyre came close to the victory on several occasions, Gunther shocked both his opponents to pin McIntyre and retain the championship.

Winner - Gunther defeated Drew McIntyre and Sheamus via pinfall

Raw Women's Championship match at WWE Wrestlemania 2023: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Asuka failed to become the first woman to defeat Bianca Belair in the last one year after the WWE Raw women’s champion successfully defended her title. The match saw both superstars pull off the tremendous performance. Belair secured the win by lifting Asuka into a KOD before going for the count out.

Winner- Bianca Belair defeated Asuka via pinfall

Snoop Dogg vs The Miz vs Shane McMahon

After getting tricked into a match against Pat McAfee on Day 1 of WrestleMania 39, The Miz received another shock on Sunday. While The Miz complained to Snoop about putting him in the match against McAfee without any notice, the rapper announced Shane McMahon as the next opponent for Miz. Interestingly, the segment concluded with Snoop Dogg beating down The Miz and knocking him out with the ‘Doggy elbow’.

Winner - Snoop Dogg defeated The Miz

Hell in a Cell match: Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor

The WWE universe witnessed another high-octane match as the Hall of Famer Edge clashed against Finn Balor’s The Demon gimmick. The bad-blooded feud between the former Judgement Day teammates came to an appropriate resting at WrestleMania 39. After an action-filled and violent match, Edge emerged as the winner of the Hell in a Cell match against Balor.

Winner - Edge defeated Finn Balor via pinfall

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

In the main event of Day 2 at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns were involved in a brutal fight that saw both superstars exchanging heavy blows, before a kick by Rhodes, knocked the referee out of the ring. This came as a perfect opportunity for the Usos to interrupt and help Roman by beating up Cody. However, the newly crowned WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn soon came out for the save.

With the referee back in the ring, Rhodes and Reigns continued to drop bombs on one another, with Rhodes looking promising to pick the victory. However, Solo Siko managed to land a blow on Rhodes behind the referee’s back, resulting in Roman Reigns landing a superman punch on the challenger for the victory. It was undoubtedly one of the best WrestleMania main events in recent years.

Winner- Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes via pinfall