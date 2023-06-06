WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins defends heavyweight title against surprise opponent

Quick links:
In this edition of the Monday night WWE Raw, Seth Rollins defended his WWE Heavyweight title for the first time. Following the open challenge that was answered by Damian Priest, this week, the Visionary went up against the member of the Judgment Day in the main event. Moreover, the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, which is heading towards a third and possibly the final clash also continued.
With Money in the Bank being the next mega event lined up, the storylines have accelerated for the next climax. Seth Rollins has started a feud with the Judgment Day and he would probably fight one of the men from the faction at the MITB event. So, will it be Finn Balor or Damian Priest, or it will be Dominik, you never know. Moreover, there are assertions that Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes could come into the picture for the Heavyweight title and a triple-threat match can ensue. So, with so many potential developments, let's take a look at what transpired at WWE Raw.
Kevin Owens vs. Gunther: Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser ended up taking a Stunner from Owens before Gunther rolled him up for the win.
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance: Rousey and Baszler won the match after the latter submitted Carter.
Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: It was a great match as both men were quick off the feat. However, the match ended in a no contest after Bronson Reed interfered and attacked both men.
Miz TV: Cody Rhodes appeared as a guest on Miz Tv. The segment saw Rhea Ripley and Dominik as well. Dominik After the talks, Dom slapped the American Nightnmare and ran off. The segment anded after Rhodes knocked out The A-lister.
Zoey Stark vs. Natalya: The second women's MITB qualifying match saw Natalya take on one of Raw's newcomers, Stark. Stratus was there to support her new protege. With a little help from Stratus, Stark hit the Z360 for the win. It was a short match and WWE have continued to push Zoey Stark.
Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest: Rollins and Priest did a great job making their bout feel different while still being exciting. Priest even pulled out a hurricanrana from the top rope, which is not a move he uses often. Rollins was able to take out Balor before he could execute a sneak attack. Priest seemed upset to see his teammate before he set up for his finisher. The Visionary countered and hit the Stomp for the win.Rollins retained the WWE Heavyweight Championship.