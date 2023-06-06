WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins defends heavyweight title against surprise opponent

In this edition of the Monday night WWE Raw, Seth Rollins defended his WWE Heavyweight title for the first time. Following the open challenge that was answered by Damian Priest, this week, the Visionary went up against the member of the Judgment Day in the main event. Moreover, the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, which is heading towards a third and possibly the final clash also continued.

With Money in the Bank being the next mega event lined up, the storylines have accelerated for the next climax. Seth Rollins has started a feud with the Judgment Day and he would probably fight one of the men from the faction at the MITB event. So, will it be Finn Balor or Damian Priest, or it will be Dominik, you never know. Moreover, there are assertions that Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes could come into the picture for the Heavyweight title and a triple-threat match can ensue. So, with so many potential developments, let's take a look at what transpired at WWE Raw.

WWE Raw Results