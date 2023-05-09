WWE Raw Results: Former WWE Champion Makes A Shocking Return, Brock-Cody Feud Continues

Quick links:
After a highly engaging special event that was WWE Backlash, it is time for the weekly shows to return. To start the process the longest-running weekly episodic TV show has come back with its latest taping. On this edition's Monday Night WWE Raw, some riveting action took place. Moreover, a former WWE champion also came back home and expressed intentions to dominate.
The tournament to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight championship kicked off. The triple threat match between, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damien Priest initiated the proceedings of the tournament. Later on the night, another three-way encounter took place, this time between Finn Balor, the Miz, and Cody Rhodes. The winners of both the triple threat matches made it to the semi-final of the tournament and squared off in the main event to take up the finalist's position. Who won? You'll find out in a minute. Adding to the in-match action was the much-anticipated return of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Jinder made his return and would lead a faction on WWE Raw.
In the concluding segment of the show, Cody Rhodes accepted the challenge of Brock Lesnar. This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns will make his first appearance after WWE WrestleMania 39.