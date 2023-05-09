WWE Raw Results: Former WWE Champion Makes A Shocking Return, Brock-Cody Feud Continues

After a highly engaging special event that was WWE Backlash, it is time for the weekly shows to return. To start the process the longest-running weekly episodic TV show has come back with its latest taping. On this edition's Monday Night WWE Raw, some riveting action took place. Moreover, a former WWE champion also came back home and expressed intentions to dominate.

The tournament to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight championship kicked off. The triple threat match between, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damien Priest initiated the proceedings of the tournament. Later on the night, another three-way encounter took place, this time between Finn Balor, the Miz, and Cody Rhodes. The winners of both the triple threat matches made it to the semi-final of the tournament and squared off in the main event to take up the finalist's position. Who won? You'll find out in a minute. Adding to the in-match action was the much-anticipated return of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Jinder made his return and would lead a faction on WWE Raw.

JINDER MAHAL

SANGA

VEER MAHAAN



COMING TO #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WaXqdKfvNr — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2023

WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar pulverizes Cody Rhodes again

Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Damian Priest. Result: Rollins won via. pinfall. With the Win, The Visionary made his way to the semi-final of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Mustafa Ali vs. Otis (with Chad Gable and Maxxine Dupri). Result: Otis defeated Ali

Cody Rhodes vs Finn Balor vs The Miz. Result: Finn Balow pinned Miz to get the win. The match saw interference from Brock Lesnar, who halted Cody from winning the match. After the match, Brock Challenged Cody to a match at Night of Champions.

Dana Brooks vs Rhea Ripley. Result: Rhea Ripley secures the dominant win.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Imperium. Result: The tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn won the match.

Nikki Cross vs. Zoey Stark. Result: Zoey Stark makes a perfect WWE debut bu squashing Nikki Cross.

Xavier Woods vs. Dominik Mysterio. Result: Dominik won the match after an interference from Rhea Ripley.

Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor. Result: Seth Rollins got the win via pinfall and becomes the first contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

In the concluding segment of the show, Cody Rhodes accepted the challenge of Brock Lesnar. This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns will make his first appearance after WWE WrestleMania 39.