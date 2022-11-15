WWE Raw Results: Winners, Losers, Grades And Match Highlights From November 14 Show

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw witnessed some buildup to the WWE Survivor series. Austin Theory left Seth “Freakin” Rollins down and out after last week's humiliation. Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL’s teams witnessed new members joining the team for the WarGames. Dominik Mysterio faced Shelton Benjamin, while Johnny Gargano upped the stakes for a future match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis. Here's a look at the latest WWE RAW results.

Seth Rollins defends United States title against Finn Balor

Finn Balor took advantage in the exchange between both wrestlers. He wrestled using his speed and technical ability to gain an upper hand on Rollins. However, the match changed gear when Rollins hit a sit-out powerbomb on Balor. The US champion tried to hit Falcon Arrow on his challenger but Balor countered the move to hit 1916 which nearly gave him the US title.

As the match neared its climax, Rollins once again hit a Falcon Arrow on Falor which saw the rest of The Judgment Day come down to help out their leader. However, the OC and Mia Yim sent judgement day out of the arena by brawling with them. Sensing the opportunity amid chaos, Rollins hit his signature move 'The Stomp' to retain his title in a hard-fought match. After the match, Austin Theory continued his vicious descent, destroying Rollins at ringside.

Bobby Lashley routs Mustafa Ali

Seth Rollins opened the segment in the latest episode of WWE RAW. The All Mighty Bobby Lashley joined him in the ring and promised to give more beatings until he does not get back his US title. Both wrestlers were joined by Mustafa Ali who came down with a referee to avenge for the attack on him last week.

Ali and Lashley went toe-to-toe with each other and it was Ali who started the match with a running dropkick. He then sent the Lashley into the ringpost but the former US champion picked Ali up and rammed his head into the same post. Ali showed lot of heart as he tried to make a comeback despite getting the punishment. While Ali continued to get to his feet, Lashley continued to dish out punishment following which he hit Ali with a big Spear. The All Mighty then applied the Hurt Lock for the win.

WWE Raw: What happened in other matches of the day?

Mia Yim beat Tamina

Chad Gable vs Matt Riddle: Gable beats Riddle courtesy of assist from Otis

Dominik Mysterio vs Shelton Benjamin: Mysterio beats Benjamin after hitting him with a Frog Splash

IYO SKY vs Dana Brooke: IYO SKY used her signature move i.e Over the Moonsault to gain the victory.

Dolph Ziggler vs Austin Theory: Ziggler was able to win the match after Theory brutally hit him to the point that the referee had to disqualify him.