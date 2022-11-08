WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction And Highlights From November 7

Following the recent WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, the latest episode of WWE RAW witnessed some exciting matches and also the announcement of the first match for the WWE Survivor series. Tag team champions ' The Usos' were in action while the WWE 24/7 Title was also put on the line. Austin Theory cashes his 'Money in the Bank' contract and Seth Rollins issued an open challenge for his United States tile. We take a look at the latest WWE RAW result

WWE RAW results

Seth Rollins retains United States Championship, Theory fails to cash in Money in the Bank contract

In the latest episode of RAW episode saw Seth Rollins putting his US Title on the line by issuing an open challenge. Mustafa Ali who was getting ready to take on Rollins was taken out by Bobby Lashley backstage. Lashley then announced that he would be accepting the US title challenge. Even before the match got underway Lashley brutally attacked Rollins resulting in WWE officials forcing the all-mighty to the back.

What a wild turn of events.



When it was all said and done, @WWERollins walks out of #WWERaw with the #USTitle!#AndStill pic.twitter.com/6tO4QN8vQy — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022

Austin Theory emerged with his Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in with his eyes on the prize. Theory tried to score a quick pinfall which was kicked out by Rollins. The Visionary almost hit the Pedigree, but Theory countered and hit his own for a near-fall. Theory hit A-Town Down and looked to pin the champion. However, Lashley pulled the referee out of the ring before the three counts. After Lashley threw Theory around ringside, the referee recovered and began a 10-count, which Theory beat. However, Rollins finished the match with his signature move and retained the title.

The New Day and Riddle vs. Usos and Solo Sikoa

Following their win against the Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel, The Usos came out with Solo Sikoa by their side to kick off WWE Raw show. While they bragged about their win, former tag team champions The New Day confronted them. As the exchange between both the teams continued Riddle joined them to make some jokes about being a stoner before a six-man tag match was made.

Riddle, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston controlled the pace for the first couple of minutes but the Tag team champions regained control of the match. Sikoa proved to be the difference maker in the match as he dominated his opponents. The match ended with Solo Sikoa hitting Riddle with a Spinning Solo and pinning him.

Other results

Damage CTRL accepts the Survivor Series War Games challenge from Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss

Baron Corbin beats Cedric Alexander with a pinfall

Otis beats Elias by pinfall with a World’s Strongest Slam

Austin Theory beats Shelton Benjamin via pinfall with A-Town Down.

Nikki Cross beats Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship by pinfall with a fisherman neckbreaker.