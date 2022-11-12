WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction And Highlights From November 11 Show

The November 11 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown opened with The Usos’ undisputed tag team championship match against The New Day. While Jimmy and Jey defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to retain their titles for the second time in a week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns decided to acknowledge their efforts. Reigns hosted a special ceremony for the Usos in the final segment of the show.

The final segment of SmackDown started with Heyman talking about the Usos’ win over the New Day, as the Usos maintain their record of being the longest-reigning tag team champions of all time. This followed the entrance of the Brawling Brutes, who were defeated by the Usos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Sheamus then appears to claim that it was the start of the end of the Bloodline, before the fight kicks off.

Drew McIntyre appears to save Brawling Brutes & Sheamus

While Bloodline looked like a dominant force, Drew McIntyre soon appeared to save Sheamus and Brawling Brutes. The show concluded with Roman Reigns trading punches with McIntyre. This might be the beginning of a new storyline for the undisputed champion, who defended his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022.

SmackDown World Cup matches headline Friday Night SmackDown

Alongside the segment involving the Bloodline, Friday Night SmackDown featured several other interesting matchups. Shotzi emerged as the winner of the six-pack challenge featuring Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodrigues, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li. With the win, Shotzi became the new challenger for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown women’s championship title.

SmackDown also featured two SmackDown World Cup matches, where Santos Escobar beat up Shinsuke Nakamura, while Braun Strowman picked up a win over Jinder Mahal to advance into the next round. Prior to the Strowman vs Mahal segment, Bray Wyatt was seen headbutting LA Knight. Knight complained about being left out of the SmackDown World Cup before Bray Wyatt made his appearance.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: November 11 Results

New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. the Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) in the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match

Winner- The Usos, Grade- B

Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Sonya Deville vs. Xia Li in a WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Winner- Shotzi, Grade- C

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar in a SmackDown World Cup match

Winner- Santos Escobar, Grade- C

Bray Wyatt headbutts LA Knight

Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal in a SmackDown World Cup match

Winner- Braun Strowman, Grade- C

Sarah Logan and Viking Raiders beat down the Hit Row

Bloodline closed show after Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Brawling Brutes attacked