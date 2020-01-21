Royal Rumble 2020: Updated List Of Superstars From WWE RAW To Enter The 30-man Match

This week’s WWE RAW was the last red brand show before WWE Royal Rumble 2020. Many superstars including Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens entered themselves in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in the recent episode. Kevin Owens was the 13th WWE RAW superstar to confirm himself in the much-awaited match. Royal Rumble 2020 will take place on January 26, 2020, at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
The field has expanded, @SamoaJoe & @FightOwensFight have officially declared for this Sunday's #RoyalRumble. pic.twitter.com/Mzl39BGqxk— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 21, 2020
Also Read l Royal Rumble: WWE NXT superstar Shayna Baszler may appear in Women’s Royal Rumble match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (will enter at No. 1), Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens
Also Read l WWE Thowback: When Batista stunned everybody to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman opened WWE RAW a few weeks ago and announced that the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar can’t wait to punish the WWE superstars. He said that the 'Beast Incarnate' is looking to hurt someone and that’s why he would enter the Royal Rumble match. The Advocate announced that Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble match at No. 1 to prove his dominance.
#WWEChampion @BrockLesnar has decided to make himself the FIRST entrant in this year's Men's #RoyalRumble Match... and many more have joined the fray! https://t.co/3W9UxqUbbX— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
Also Read l Cain Velasquez confirms Men’s Royal Rumble match participation, vows to beat Lesnar again
Also Read l WWE Royal Rumble to feature Sheamus vs Shorty G and Lacy Evans vs Bayley matches