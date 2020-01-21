Royal Rumble 2020: Updated List Of Superstars From WWE RAW To Enter The 30-man Match

This week’s WWE RAW was the last red brand show before WWE Royal Rumble 2020. Many superstars including Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens entered themselves in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in the recent episode. Kevin Owens was the 13th WWE RAW superstar to confirm himself in the much-awaited match. Royal Rumble 2020 will take place on January 26, 2020, at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The updated list of WWE RAW superstars who will appear at Men's Royal Rumble 2020

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (will enter at No. 1), Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble 2020 match at No. 1

Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman opened WWE RAW a few weeks ago and announced that the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar can’t wait to punish the WWE superstars. He said that the 'Beast Incarnate' is looking to hurt someone and that’s why he would enter the Royal Rumble match. The Advocate announced that Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble match at No. 1 to prove his dominance.

#WWEChampion @BrockLesnar has decided to make himself the FIRST entrant in this year's Men's #RoyalRumble Match... and many more have joined the fray! https://t.co/3W9UxqUbbX — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 matches announced until now:

WWE Universal Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Falls count anywhere match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

30-Men Royal Rumble Match

30-Women Royal Rumble Match

