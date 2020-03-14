WWE RAW To Be Scheduled Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

It looks like WWE RAW superstars will get some extra rest as they won’t have to travel to another city for performing On WWE RAW. After this week’s WWE SmackDown was held behind the closed doors at WWE Performance centre, WWE announced that next week’s WWE RAW will also take place at the same venue. Just like WWE SmackDown, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW will not be open to the public or the WWE universe. However, the only people in the crowd will be WWE officials and crew-members.

According to WWE, the company had to change the venues of WWE SmackDown and WWE RAW to save their wrestlers, officials and fans from Coronavirus. Many believe that because of the Coronavirus pandemic, next week’s WWE SmackDown could also take place at the WWE Performance centre. Reports say that many Pittsburgh fans are not happy with WWE’s decision to keep WWE RAW behind closed doors as in the upcoming episode WWE will celebrate the 316 Day to honour WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live Audience



This Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/hjYwoQHDw6 — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2020

Major matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake will celebrate 316 Day with WWE superstars and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could also make an appearance. The Undertaker and AJ Styles are also scheduled to sign the contract of their upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 match on WWE RAW.

RT @USA_Network: Oh hell yeah! On March 16, @WWE and USA celebrate Austin 3:16 Day, honoring everything @steveaustinBSR. What will happen when the WWE Hall of Famer returns to #RAW live from Pittsburgh? There's only one way to find out. pic.twitter.com/B3zuzpLSes — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 5, 2020

