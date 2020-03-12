Will WWE WrestleMania 36 Be Cancelled Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak?

Many companies are postponing or cancelling some of their major sports events because of the Coronavirus outbreak. This has also led to rumours that WWE could also cancel WWE WrestleMania 36. Though WWE has earlier revealed that they are not looking to postpone WWE WrestleMania 36, some believe that it may come to transpire. WWE WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and until now more than two coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Tampa Bay area.

WWE WrestleMania 36 suspended?

Now, WWE WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2020, which is weeks away from now and until April 5, many more cases can be confirmed at Tampa Bay area. For the last few days, WWE has had to move its major shows from a huge arena to WWE’s Performance Center because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, there were reports that WWE might also move this week’s WWE SmackDown to Performance Center. Despite WWE’s plans for WWE WrestleMania 36, it is yet to be seen whether the PPV will happen or not. There are also rumours that the company might postpone WWE WrestleMania 36 for weeks.

Despite Coronavirus outbreak, WWE has not changed plans for WWE WrestleMania 36

In the statement, WWE mentioned that they are closely monitoring the situation. WWE revealed that the safety of fans, WWE superstars and employees is their top priority and they are partnering with government officials to keep the situation in check. The statement also mentioned that they will be setting up more health camps than usual during the WrestleMania 36 week. Vince McMahon and Triple H are also scheduled to visit the venue for inspection.

“We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events,” revealed the statement.

