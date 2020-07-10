WWE Reportedly Re-hiring Staff That Was Released In April During Coronavirus Cuts

In the major budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE was forced to release around 40 percent of staff members in April 2020. WWE let go of a number on-screen performers, including former United States Champion Rusev, former WWE Champion Zack Ryder, Erick Rowan and the O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) among others. WWE also released producers Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda and a few more. WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was also released by the company.

However, TheSportster recently revealed that WWE is re-hiring some staff members who were released earlier. As reported a couple of days ago, Kurt Angle was offered a return to the WWE ring as Matt Riddle's manager, but he turned it down in order to focus on his health and his nutrition business. “I just have so much going with my business, Physically Fit Nutrition, and I need to make sure it succeeds before I do anything else,” Kurt Angle told Comicbook.

A couple of months ago, WWE re-hired WWE NXT star Drake Maverick and included him in an incredible cruiserweight title tournament. Drake Maverick recently teamed up with The Breezango to take on Legado del Fantasma in an entertaining tag-team match at WWE NXT Great American Bash Day 2. Earlier, Ringside News reported that WWE re-hired Andrea Listenberger who is responsible for producing the popular storyline between Otis and Mandy Rose. Apart from these two, former WWE official Pat Buck is also set to return as he will cover for Michael Hayes while he recovers from an operation.

List of WWE superstars and producers the company released

WWE staff: On-screen talent

Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rusev, No Way Jose, Sarah Logan, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Aiden English, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Primo Colon, Epico Colon, Erick Rowan, Deonna Purrazzo (NXT), Aleksandar Jaksic (NXT), MJ Jenkins (NXT), Josiah Williams (NXT), Mike Chioda (Referee)

WWE staff: Producers

Kurt Angle, Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda (IRS), Sarah Stock, Dave Finlay (Fit Finlay), Shane Helms (Hurricane), Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, Lance Storm

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

