WWE To Test All Superstars After A Developmental Talent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

According to WWE Associate Medical Director Dr Jeffrey Dugas, a developmental talent tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Adil Khan
After being deemed as an “essential business” in Florida, WWE became one of the few companies to continue producing live shows even during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. With no fans allowed to enter the WWE Performance Center, WWE started putting developmental talents at ringside to cheer on the wrestlers. However, it looks like WWE will have to stop allowing developmental talents to enter the Performance Center after a wrestler tested positive for COVID-19 on June 9, according to WWE Associate Medical Director Dr Jeffrey Dugas.

According to a statement released by WWE, doctors have tested a number of developmental talents since then and none of them was found positive for coronavirus. However, for the safety of other wrestlers and staff members, WWE has ordered everyone to visit the COVID-19 facility for a checkup. “Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule,” said Dr Jeffrey Dugas.

This is the second confirmed COVID-19 case in WWE after an employee contracted the virus in April. That also led to several WWE superstars including Roman Reigns taking a break from wrestling to keep themselves safe from the pandemic. In a recent interview, Roman Reigns said that he’s taking these measures to keep his family safe who recently welcomed another pair of twins. According to many, after last Tuesday’s incident, more WWE superstars could ask WWE for a leave. There are reports that Seth Rollins could also go on a break as his fiance Becky Lynch is pregnant and is due in January.

“I am sticking to a legit quarantine and we are staying in lockdown for many reasons, not just myself, but my family, and my community,” said Roman Reigns to Jimmy Van in an interview.

WWE News: WWE releases new schedule for upcoming PPVs

Date Pay-Per-Views (PPVs) Location

July 19, 2020

WWE Extreme Rules

Orlando, Florida

August 22, 2020

NXT TakeOver: Boston

Boston, Mass. (TBD)

August 23, 2020

WWE SummerSlam

Boston, Mass. (TBD)

September 2020

WWE TBA

 TBA

October 2020

WWE TBA

TBA

November 2020

NXT TakeOver: War Games IV

TBA

November 2020

WWE Survivor Series

TBA

December 2020

WWE TBA

TBA

