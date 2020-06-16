WWE To Test All Superstars After A Developmental Talent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

After being deemed as an “essential business” in Florida, WWE became one of the few companies to continue producing live shows even during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. With no fans allowed to enter the WWE Performance Center, WWE started putting developmental talents at ringside to cheer on the wrestlers. However, it looks like WWE will have to stop allowing developmental talents to enter the Performance Center after a wrestler tested positive for COVID-19 on June 9, according to WWE Associate Medical Director Dr Jeffrey Dugas.

Also Read l WWE staff coronavirus: WWE To Sell Superstar-themed Face Masks For Charity Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

According to a statement released by WWE, doctors have tested a number of developmental talents since then and none of them was found positive for coronavirus. However, for the safety of other wrestlers and staff members, WWE has ordered everyone to visit the COVID-19 facility for a checkup. “Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule,” said Dr Jeffrey Dugas.

BREAKING: A developmental talent in WWE who was last on site at the Performance Center on June 9 has tested positive for COVID-19.



All talent, production crew and employees who were on-site will now be tested.



Following the results, WWE plans to proceed w/ normal schedule. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 16, 2020

Also Read l WWE staff coronavirus: Paige Sends Monetary Aid To Fans Struggling Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: WWE News

This is the second confirmed COVID-19 case in WWE after an employee contracted the virus in April. That also led to several WWE superstars including Roman Reigns taking a break from wrestling to keep themselves safe from the pandemic. In a recent interview, Roman Reigns said that he’s taking these measures to keep his family safe who recently welcomed another pair of twins. According to many, after last Tuesday’s incident, more WWE superstars could ask WWE for a leave. There are reports that Seth Rollins could also go on a break as his fiance Becky Lynch is pregnant and is due in January.

“I am sticking to a legit quarantine and we are staying in lockdown for many reasons, not just myself, but my family, and my community,” said Roman Reigns to Jimmy Van in an interview.

Also Read l WWE staff coronavirus: 86% Fans Think WWE Should Cancel Mega Event Amid COVID-19 Crisis

WWE News: WWE releases new schedule for upcoming PPVs

Date Pay-Per-Views (PPVs) Location July 19, 2020 WWE Extreme Rules Orlando, Florida August 22, 2020 NXT TakeOver: Boston Boston, Mass. (TBD) August 23, 2020 WWE SummerSlam Boston, Mass. (TBD) September 2020 WWE TBA TBA October 2020 WWE TBA TBA November 2020 NXT TakeOver: War Games IV TBA November 2020 WWE Survivor Series TBA December 2020 WWE TBA TBA

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l WWE staff coronavirus: Will WWE WrestleMania 36 Be Cancelled Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak?