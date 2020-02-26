WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Preview And Predicted Results For February 24 Episode

In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans will see the return of Charlotte Flair as she is scheduled to face Bianca Belair. After facing Johnny Gargano at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland, Finn Balor will also appear in the ring. Tommaso Ciampa will go up against Austin Theory after he attacked him a weeks ago. The Velveteen Dream can confront WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and The Undisputed ERA. North American Champion Keith Lee can also make an appearance during the show.

Also Read l WWE NXT Results: Ciampa warns Gargano; Velveteen Dream defeats Roderick Strong

Matches/segments scheduled to happen on WWE NXT:

WWE NXT: Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair

Last week, Bianca Belair appeared in the ring and called out former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Now, it looks like The Queen has heard Bianca Belair and is scheduled to fight her in the upcoming episode. According to many, Rhea Ripley can appear in between the match and help Bianca Belair win. This will give more character to the WrestleMania storyline between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

Also Read l Triple H reveals that these three NXT superstars will be a perfect fit for DX

WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa vs Austin Theory

Tommaso Ciampa took out all his anger on Austin Theory last week and the former FIP champion was not able to do anything. According to many, the same can happen this week as WWE is building up a rivalry between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Some also believe that Johnny Gargano can enter the ring and attack Tommaso Ciampa when he is distracted.

Also Read l Rhea Ripley to defend her NXT Women’s title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36

WWE NXT: Finn Balor to return

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor showed incredible skills at NXT TakeOver: Portland and defeated Johnny Gargano. Now, The Prince is scheduled to make an appearance in the upcoming episode of WWE NXT. Many believe that he can target WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole and start a new storyline.

Also Read l Johnny Gargano betrays Tommaso Ciampa, costs him WWE NXT championship

WWE NXT live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT will begin on February 27, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the SONY LIV app. Fans can also log in to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming, preview: Charlotte to return; Undisputed ERA to confront Ciampa