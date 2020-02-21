The Debate
Charlotte Flair Praises 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns For Being Graceful Under Pressure

WWE News

When asked about former WWE Champion Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair said that she loves the calm, collective presence of the WWE SmackDown superstar.

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Sports Illustrated where she was seen promoting her upcoming match with Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 36. Charlotte Flair also talked about the ongoing storyline and her WWE colleagues. When asked about former WWE Champion Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair said that she loves the calm, collective presence of the WWE SmackDown superstar.

Also Read l WWE News: Charlotte Flair reveals ideal tag-team partner to replace Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair said that Roman Reigns plays the role of ‘The Big Dog’ which puts him in a lot of pressure, but he handles it with grace. She said everyone in WWE wants to be at the top, but no one wants to put in the work. Roman Reigns is at the top because he is always in the ring, proving himself and overcoming challenges.

“He leads by example, and that’s why he has so much respect from his peers,” said Charlotte Flair.

Also Read l WWE News: Charlotte Flair reveals the reason behind her disconnect with Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch praises Roman Reigns

In another interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was seen talking about the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV and WWE superstars. When asked about Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch hailed him as a role model and said that the Roman Reigns is an inspiration. She said that Roman Reigns fought leukaemia and came back strong, which is inspiring. 

“Roman Reigns is so inspirational for so many people. He’s such a role model, coming back from leukaemia bigger and better than ever. There is no better inspiration than that,” said Becky Lynch.

Also Read l WWE news: Is Charlotte Flair not happy with her current storyline?

Also Read l Rhea Ripley to defend her NXT Women’s title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36: WWE News

HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT