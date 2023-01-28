WWE Royal Rumble 2023: 5 Huge Surprises That Can Take Place As Lesnar Enters Rumble Match

WWE fans around the world cannot be more excited as one of the biggest PPV events of the year, the Royal Rumble, is all set to take place on Saturday night (as per local time). The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will commence live at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster show, here is a look at five different things that could surprise the audience.

5 massive surprises that can take place at Royal Rumble

1) Sami Zayn & Usos costing Roman Reigns the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship:

Reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on Kevin Owens in the main event of the Royal Rumble for the title he has held for over two years. Considering the heated tension that has recently been increasing between Reigns and Sami Zayn, there is a chance that the Honorary Uce ends up costing the Head of the Table his championship.

During the last episode of RAW, Zayn was made to go through a 'tribal court,' wherein he was accused by Paul Heyman of betraying the Bloodline. Much to the surprise of everyone, it was Jey Uso who came up with the evidence to prove that Zayn had always supported the Bloodline.

On seeing the footage provided by Jey, Reigns decided to give Zayn more time to prove his loyalty and stated that he would undergo his final test at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023. With all the build-up to this PPV, there is a chance that Zayn and the Usos join hands to betray the Tribal Chief and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

2) Cody Rhodes winning WWE Royal Rumble 2023:

Cody Rhodes, who confirmed his return to the WWE Royal Rumble, has been out of action since last June due to a torn pectoral. With the 'American Nightmare' set to make his return to an event as big as the Royal Rumble, there is a chance that he could end up winning the match.

3) Brock Lesnar breaks the record for most eliminations in Royal Rumble:

The record for the most number of eliminations in a men's Royal Rumble match is jointly held by Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar (13). With Lesnar set to make his return after a few weeks, there is a chance that the Beast Incarnate even breaks the record he set just two years ago.

4) Stone Cold stuns Kevin Owens after Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Irrespective of whether Kevin Owens beats Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match or not, Stone Cold Steve Austin could make his return to the Royal Rumble and stun KO to renew a rivalry that began last year at WrestleMania.

5) The Rock could attack Roman Reigns

Several reports have emerged over the past few months of WWE planning to create a blockbuster match between The Rock and Roman Reigns and it could finally come true at the Royal Rumble. The People's Champ could make his presence felt and create a new feud with The Bloodline, an exchange that could result in a blockbuster match being set up for WrestleMania 39.