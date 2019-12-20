WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez Can Make His WWE Return In Royal Rumble, May Face Brock Lesnar

According to recent reports, WWE fans can see a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez in the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. Earlier, it was announced that the Beast is taking some rest from the WWE ring and will make his return at Royal Rumble. Now, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that WWE has booked Cain Velasquez for the upcoming PPV.

Also Read l WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez or Tyson Fury may face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

A few days ago, it was revealed that WWE is confused whether they will make the current WWE Champion face Cain Velasquez or boxer Tyson Fury. But, now it is expected that Velasquez will face Lesnar one again. According to many, Brock Lesnar will lose his title to Cain Velasquez at Royal Rumble, which will set up a third match between the two at WrestleMania 36.

The former UFC Champion recently made an appearance on WWE live event in Mexico where he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo to take on The O.C. Cain Velasquez was earlier scheduled to be team up with Rey Mysterio, but that didn’t happen as the masked luchador got busy with his storyline including Brock Lesnar. However, Velasquez and Carrillo defeated The O.C. despite an interference by AJ Styles.

Also Read l WWE Rumours: Fans may not see Cain Velasquez in the WWE ring again

Also Read l Tito Ortiz says Cain Velasquez wants to fight the winner of Tito Ortiz vs Alberto Del Rio

WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez highlights

A rivalry that began almost ten years ago in a UFC octagon, finally concluded when Lesnar redeemed his WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel PPV. From the start of the match, Lesnar tried to take control, but Velasquez kept on countering him with some incredible MMA moves. After a few combos, Velasquez downed Lesnar with a knee and started delivering punches. Lesnar countered by kicking his opponent on the knee and trapping him in in a Kimura for a tap-out victory.

Also Read l WWE: Cain Velasquez feels Crown Jewel match has been 9 years in making