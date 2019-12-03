WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez Or Tyson Fury May Face Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar successfully managed to defend his WWE Championship title against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series. According to reports, he will be taking some rest from WWE. The reports also state that the Beast will make his comeback at Royal Rumble and could defend his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. According to TalkSport, WWE officials currently have two players in mind.

The reports states that Beast may face either his UFC rival Cain Velasquez or boxer Tyson Fury at the greatest stage of all time. However, the match between Lesnar and Tyson Fury is not very likely to happen as Fury is scheduled to face Deontay in February. If Tyson Fury gets injured in the match, he may require some time to heal and train.

Also Read l Tommaso Ciampa says he would rather retire than join WWE RAW or SmackDown

WWE: Tyson Fury challenged Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 36

After defeating Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel PPV, boxer Tyson Fury challenged WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for a match at the biggest event in WWE. Fury appeared as a guest on the recent episode of Corey Graves’ ‘After the Bell’ podcast. He revealed that he is not giving up on his pro-wrestling dreams and wished to fight the Beast Incarnate. He said that he could have fought Brock Lesnar in the first place, but Cain Velasquez came in and grabbed Lesnar’s attention.

“I want to fight Brock Lesnar next. One clip from the Gypsy King and he’ll wake up in Tokyo,” said Fury.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Rusev's reaction to Lana and Bobby Lashley getting arrested is insane

The first official @WWE podcast is here. @WWEGraves hosts #AftertheBell, bringing you the latest in Raw, SmackDown and NXT. A new episode is live now: https://t.co/HZ0FmWw3CH pic.twitter.com/LVc1LShFMj — Apple Podcasts (@ApplePodcasts) November 6, 2019

Also Read l WWE RAW: Randy Orton takes down AJ Styles with an RKO out of nowhere, stuns WWE Universe

WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez highlights

A rivalry that began almost ten years ago in a UFC octagon, finally concluded when Lesnar redeemed his WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel PPV. From the start of the match, Lesnar tried to take control, but Velasquez kept on countering him with some incredible MMA moves. After a few combos, Velasquez downed Lesnar with a knee and started delivering punches. Lesnar countered by kicking his opponent on the knee and trapping him in in a Kimura for a tap-out victory.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Seth Rollins apologises for his actions, Kevin Owens thrashes him with a stunner