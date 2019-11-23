WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt 'The Fiend' Attacks Daniel Brayn Again Ahead Of Survivor Series

Daniel Bryan was expected to confront the Universal Champion Bray Wyatt in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown but things came out differently when The Miz showed up out of nowhere. Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’ capitalised the opportunity by planting another ruthless attack on Daniel Bryan, just when the former Champion was done with ‘The Miz’ and delivered the message that it is not going to be an easy fight at WWE Survivor Series. Daniel Bryan summoned his victory in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown against the A-lister but struggled to find an answer for Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’, as the Universal Champion decided to attack Daniel Bryan in post-match session.

WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’ attacks Daniel Bryan

The former WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan invited Universal Champion Bray Wyatt to get some answers before they clash at Survivor Series but to everyone’s shock, ‘The Miz’ entered the arena and decided to fight with Daniel Bryan. No wonder, Daniel Bryan secured his victory against ‘The Miz’ but the night did not end in a happy note for him as Bray Wyatt took over the victory with a ruthless attack on Daniel Bryan.

Just after Daniel Bryan secured his victory over The Miz, lights went out and Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’ showed up before his upcoming rival for Survivor Series. After a brief staredown. Bray Wyatt took out Daniel Bryan once again with his infamous Mandible Claw and delivered a strong message to WWE fans ahead of Survivor Series. Take a look at it.

This is not the first time when Daniel Bryan has tasted Mandible Claw. A few weeks back, Bray Wyatt did the same when he decided to attack the former WWE Champion in a backstage session. Well, the rivalry between them is built up for a long time and it will be exciting to know, who gets the last laugh.

