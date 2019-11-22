WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan To Confront Bray Wyatt, Team NXT May Be Announced

This week’s blue brand show is the last ahead of the upcoming Survivor Series PPV and WWE is expected go all the way to promote the PPV. WWE earlier announced that Daniel Bryan will confront “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the upcoming episode and many also think that NXT may finally reveal their squad for the Triple-threat elimination match. One thing is expected that all the superstars form all the brands would arrive on the show to display their supremacy.

WWE SmackDown: Matches/Segments expected to happen on the upcoming episode

Daniel Bryan to confront “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

After getting attacked by Bray Wyatt and challenging him for the WWE Universal Championship, Daniel Bryan is scheduled to arrive on the upcoming episode of the blue brand show to confront his opponent. This will be the last time both the superstars will meet each other in the ring ahead of their upcoming match (which is scheduled to be held on WWE Survivor Series). Many believe that the WWE Universe may see a glimpse of "The Fiend" in the upcoming episode and both the superstars may brawl with each other ahead of the upcoming PPV.

NXT may reveal their squad for the upcoming Triple-threat elimination match

After the brawl between Seth Rollins and Tommaso Ciampa, NXT is scheduled to reveal their team. It is about time that they announce their team as Survivor series is just a few days away. After the events of NXT, many believe that Seth Rollins who is leading Team RAW and Roman Reigns who is leading Team SmackDown may face Tommaso Ciampa who fans believe can lead Team NXT at WWE Survivor Series.

Brands try to display their power

For the past few weeks, WWE superstars from all the brand have been crashing each other’s brand to showcase their power. NXT was the first brand to take over SmackDown and since then every brand has appeared in the gold and black show to take revenge. Because of that NXT has received huge viewership and the brand has also topped AEW. Fans expect that all the superstars may arrive at the blue brand show and display chaos. What if Brock Lesner enters the ring in behalf of RAW and brutalises everyone?

