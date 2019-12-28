WWE SmackDown Highlights: Roman Reigns Helps Daniel Bryan Win Vital Triple-threat Match

It was a night of starts and stops on WWE SmackDown on Friday Night. The triple threat match to determine the No.1 contender to challenge 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in January 2020 had to be started three times before Daniel Bryan emerged the victor. The match was interrupted by Roman Reigns and then King Corbin’s cronies. Here are highlights of what happened at the final SmackDown of 2019.

SmackDown results: Daniel Bryan will challenge ‘The Fiend’ at Rumble

The much-anticipated triple threat match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin opened the show. But Roman Reigns made an entrance right at the beginning and attacked Corbin, resulting in the former running away from the ring. The match was temporarily put off on Corbin’s insistence. However, WWE confirmed that the match would continue later that night as a singles match between Daniel Bryan and The Miz.

SmackDown highlights: Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, The Miz's triple-threat match

When the match began a second time with The Miz and Bryan, Corbin interrupted by alleging that he was being robbed of his opportunity at the title. He blamed Reigns for terrorizing him and justified interrupting the match. However, Corbin was informed that Reigns had left the building, which allayed his fears and he demanded his spot in the match. Frustrated by the interruptions, The Miz and Bryan attacked Corbin backstage. But WWE announced that the triple threat match was back on the books.

After the two false starts, the match finally started with The Miz and Bryan teaming up against Corbin. They hit Corbin with running knees and almost had him pinned with their teamwork. However, Corbin hit The Miz with an End of Days. Luckily, Bryan was on hand to save Miz. Bryan tried to lay a few more running knees, but Dolph Ziggler ran in to save Corbin. Just as it looked Corbin would take the match, Reigns made an entrance, taking out Ziggler and attacking Corbin again.

WWE SmackDown results: King Corbin’s cronies intervene in battle of Daniel Bryan and The Miz

Reigns effectively took Corbin out of contention as the duo brawled outside the arena. Meanwhile, the match was left to The Miz and Daniel Bryan. The latter survived Skull-crushing Finale and Figure Four. Bryan then worked his opponent into a LeBell Lock to get a submission.

WWE SmackDown highlights: Braun Strowman & New Day defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn & Cesaro via pinfall

New Day assisted Strowman to make a case for a claim at the Intercontinental title. Kofi Kingston used a metal lid to clock Nakamura while Strowman took him out for the win. The victory was celebrated with Strowman showing off his dance moves after some encouragement from New Day.

Other matches on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown highlights: Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Dana Brooke & Lacey Evans via submission

WWE SmackDown highlights: Carmella defeats Mandy Rose via pinfall

