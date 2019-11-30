WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights: Bray Wyatt Inflicts Another Assault On Daniel Bryan

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown went live from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. After a "not so good" performance at Survivor Series, the SmackDown house regained back their momentum with some phenomenal matchups in the latest episode. The biggest superstars of the blue brand had a great night at WWE SmackDown. Let us see what happened on WWE SmackDown this week.

Also Read- WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt To Make An Appearance; King Corbin May Confront Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown Results

Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan continues

'The Fiend' retained his WWE Universal Champion by defeating Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series. However, Bray Wyatt still has some unfinished business with Daniel Bryan. In his new edition of "Firefly FunHouse", the Universal Champion claimed that he would give Daniel Bryan another chance to "play" with him. Bray Wyatt was holding a title, which replicated 'The Fiend' mask. He feels that he can defeat the former WWE Champion one more time. Daniel Bryan chose not to reply to 'The Fiend'. The Miz appeared and asked Daniel to step away from the fight as it can be dangerous for the 38-year-old. However, the danger popped up in the latest episode itself as 'The Fiend' appeared and inflicted another assault on Daniel Bryan.

"If I have one... I think it's only fair that HE has one too."#SmackDown @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/RHzvSnVgTF — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2019

Also Read- WWE: Stone Cold Talks About The Viewership Rating War Going On Between NXT And AEW

Sheamus gave us a hint about his return

The Irish wrestler has been out of action for a long time. However, in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, he gave us a hint about his comeback. According to the former World Champion, the SmackDown locker room has become soft and he is coming back to change it. Sheamus called out Shorty G, King Corbin and Bray Wyatt for his WWE return.

Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode

Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak

Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville

The New Day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

Also Read | WWE: Nikki Bella 'happy' After Breakup With John Cena, Reveals Family Member

Also Read | Throwback: John Cena Debuts His Submission Maneuver To Retain The WWE Championship