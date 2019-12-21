WWE SmackDown Highlights: The Miz And Daniel Bryan Win, Bayley Defeats Dana Brooke

This week’s WWE SmackDown gave a boost to the ongoing storylines and in the end, important matches were revealed. The night was highlighted by a Tag team match between the pair of The Miz and Daniel Bryan going up against King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. The night also saw Bayley facing Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans confronting Sasha Banks. The New Day also accepted the challenge of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro and the two teams went head-to-head in the blue brand show.

WWE SmackDown: Top results on Friday night

The New Day defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

The New Day started with a bang, but the Intercontinental Champion soon took over. Cesaro came in and was unstoppable for quite a while. However, The New Day showed good teamwork and trapped the Swiss Superman in The Dreadlocked Dynamo followed by a crucifix pin for the win. Frustrated with their loss, Nakamura, The Miz and Sami Zayn started punishing The New Day, but 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman came in for help.

Daniel Bryan and The Miz defeat King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

The night started with Daniel Bryan and The Miz arguing about who is going to face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt next, but King Corbin interrupted and revealed that his victory over Roman Reigns at WWE TLC made him the Bo.1 contender to face The Fiend at Royal Rumble. Daniel Bryan and The Miz didn’t like Corbin’s interruption and as they were about to attack The King, Dolph Ziggler came from behind and attacked the duo. Later, a tag team match was announced for the main event between the two pairs.

The match started with Daniel Bryan and The Miz wasting time to pick who is going to start the match, which allowed King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler to take control. They started punishing Daniel Bryan, but after The Miz received the hot tag, the team took control. The Miz dodged The Showoff and trapped Ziggler in a figure four leg-lock. Daniel Bryan then came in and hit the King with a running knee before trapping Ziggler in a lock, forcing him to submit. Later it was announced that The Miz, King Corbin and Daniel Bryan will face each other in a triple-threat match on next Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown to become the new No. 1 contender to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2020.

WWE SmackDown: Other matches and results:

Heavy Machinery defeats The Revival in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Carmella defeats Sonya Deville

Bayley defeats Dana Brooke by pinfall

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks goes to a double count-out.

