WWE SmackDown Highlights: Roman Reigns Gets Revenge; Bray Wyatt Invades The Miz

As the year draws to an end, WWE is getting more exciting. It is understandable, considering it is setting the stage for two of its most awaited events – Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Friday night’s WWE SmackDown did not disappoint as Roman Reigns exacted revenge on King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler for last week’s dog food bath. Also, "The Fiend" violated The Miz’s home. Rivalries are heating up on WWE SmackDown, promising an exciting 2020 WWE season.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: What To Expect From The Dec 13 Show Right Before The WWE TLC

Also Read | Roman Reigns Set To Appear On WWE SmackDown After Getting Humiliated By King Corbin

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns gets his revenge

Last week on WWE SmackDown, King Corbin and Ziggler had smeared dog food all over Reigns. This week, Corbin and Ziggler opened the show by gloating about their previous week’s treatment of Reigns. They said that they will continue this treatment of Reigns and take him out in the WWE TLC PPV match on Sunday. Reigns would meet a fate worse than last week on Sunday if he showed up in the arena.

WWE SmackDown: Watch Roman Reigns unleash on King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler

However, their gloating was short-lived as The New Day's music rang out. Kofi Kingston and Big E walked into the ring. Kingston slapped Corbin and made it clear that he felt the dog food incident was disrespectful. A stunned Corbin swore he would humiliate Kingston just like Reigns. That’s all it took for WWE to announce Corbin versus Kingston as the main event.

Cut to the main event: The Corbin-Kingston match ended in a brawl and changed into a tag-team match. After Big E was taken out, Corbin brought out his handcuffs to lock up Kingston’s hands. He and Ziggler hung up Kingston from the ring post just like they had done to Reigns. Just when Corbin was going to give Kingston the dog food treatment, Reigns' music rang out. Reigns walked into the ring, taking out the security guards hired by Corbin. He marched towards the ring, taking out security. Reigns hit Corbin with a Superman Punch. He then turned to Ziggler, with the duo climbing the ringside ladder. The Big Dog used the ladder to put Ziggler through the announcer table, exacting his revenge.

WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt – the invader

The Miz got an awful surprise when he saw his baby daughter surrounded by puppets from "The Fiend"s Firefly Funhouse. The Miz was giving an interview to Renee Young, discussing Bray Wyatt’s mental games on last week’s SmackDown. He also acknowledged that he felt absolute respect for Daniel Bryan. A little later, he heard Maryse screaming from the other room. She showed Miz a baby monitor. It was Monroe surrounded by the puppets from the Firefly Funhouse. Soon, Wyatt’s face appeared on the monitor, saying ‘let me in’. The Miz immediately ran into the room, but the puppets were gone except for one. On the Firefly Funhouse, Wyatt laughed off the incident, saying he was trying to be friendly in the holiday season.

WWE SmackDown: Watch The Firefly Fun House invades The Miz’s home

Also Read | WWE RAW TV Ratings Alarmingly Drop Before WWE TLC Pay-Per-View Event

Other results:

Watch Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss defeat Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville via pinfall

Watch Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro defeat Heavy Machinery via pinfall

Watch The Revival defeat Shorty G & Mustafa Ali via pinfall

Watch Bayley defeat Dana Brooke via pinfall

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Highlights: Lesnar Attacks Velasquez And Mysterio