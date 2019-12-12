Roman Reigns Set To Appear On WWE SmackDown After Getting Humiliated By King Corbin

Though he defeated Dolph Ziggler in the main event of WWE SmackDown last week, Roman Reigns left the ring covered in dog food and feeling humiliated. This week, The Big Dog is scheduled to open the blue band show and he will reportedly confront King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Fans believe that Roman Reigns will punish The King and show him a glimpse of what is scheduled to happen. WWE will also like to promote and give the ongoing storyline a bump as WWE TLC is just a few days away.

WWE TLC: Roman Reigns set to face King Baron Corbin

After brutalising ‘The Big Dog' by dumping dog food on him, WWE revealed that the King will go up against Roman Reigns in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match at the year-ending WWE TLC PPV event. The rivalry between the two is going on for quite some time and fans have been asking WWE for months to take their storyline ahead. This week on SmackDown, WWE took their rivalry to a whole new level and it will be interesting to watch what happens in the upcoming PPV.

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns vs Dolph Ziggler

Roman Reigns started the match with a bang and overpowered Dolph Ziggler from the start. Soon after, the show-off sent 'The Big Dog' to the steel steps. Ziggler continued keeping Reigns under pressure and the appearance of Corbin made the situation even worse for the face of SmackDown. However, 'The Big Dog' overpowered both of them. He delivered a Superman to Corbin and then speared Ziggler for the victory. But his victory was short-lived as the duo started brutalising Reigns and handcuffed 'The Big Dog' to the steel post. King Corbin then went on to punish Reigns with a series of blows. Later, he went on to dump dog food on him.

