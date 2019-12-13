The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WWE SmackDown: What To Expect From The Dec 13 Show Right Before The WWE TLC

WWE News

WWE SmackDown is going to be live from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is going to be the last episode before TLC. Know what to expect.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE SmackDown

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is going to be live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It will be the last SmackDown episode before the WWE TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) and the brand is expected to bring up some interesting twists in the upcoming segment. Things already got heated up in the previous Friday Night episode and as we head towards TLC, the rivalries are not going to end on a good note. So here is what we can expect from the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. 

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Jessika Carr's Emotional Gesture On The Latest Episode Will Tear You Up

WWE SmackDown preview and more details

Roman Reign’s big response

King Corbin and Roman Reigns’ feud has been intense till now as the duo is set to go against each other at WWE TLC. Well,  both the fighters are going to keep much more in the line as they clearly have a lot of hatred for each other. In the previous episode of WWE SmackDown, King Corbin unloaded a brutal attack on Roman Reigns before humiliating him by putting dog food all over the Samoan. However, this week is expected to be The Big Dog’s night as he is set to give a fitting response to King Corbin.

Bray Wyatt’s antics against The Miz

After defeating Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan, Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has set his eyes upon The Miz as his next opponent. No wonder, The Fiend has already started playing his mind games and this week is expected to be another bad night for The Miz. Take a look at Bray Wyatt’s horrific assault over Thr Miz from the previous episode.

Also Read | Vickie Guerrero, Former WWE SmackDown Manager, Makes An AEW Debut

The return of Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus took the entire WWE Universe by storm after announcing his return in the blue brand. He is expected to appear in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown and face Mustafa Ali in a high voltage clash.

Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks face-off

Despite getting a full-blown match at TLC, Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans are far away from settling their feud at the PPV. The duo has taken nasty digs at each other and they are expected to bring up another show in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Will they fight? No, they will be saving it for TLC but yes a face-off is going to hype up the much-awaited clash for TLC.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Batista's Response To Elias' Special Song Leaves Fans In Splits

Also Read | WWE Throwback: When Jinder Mahal Took On Triple H In WWE's Special India Event In 2017

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST