WWE SmackDown: What To Expect From The Dec 13 Show Right Before The WWE TLC

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is going to be live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It will be the last SmackDown episode before the WWE TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) and the brand is expected to bring up some interesting twists in the upcoming segment. Things already got heated up in the previous Friday Night episode and as we head towards TLC, the rivalries are not going to end on a good note. So here is what we can expect from the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown preview and more details

Roman Reign’s big response

King Corbin and Roman Reigns’ feud has been intense till now as the duo is set to go against each other at WWE TLC. Well, both the fighters are going to keep much more in the line as they clearly have a lot of hatred for each other. In the previous episode of WWE SmackDown, King Corbin unloaded a brutal attack on Roman Reigns before humiliating him by putting dog food all over the Samoan. However, this week is expected to be The Big Dog’s night as he is set to give a fitting response to King Corbin.

Bray Wyatt’s antics against The Miz

After defeating Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan, Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has set his eyes upon The Miz as his next opponent. No wonder, The Fiend has already started playing his mind games and this week is expected to be another bad night for The Miz. Take a look at Bray Wyatt’s horrific assault over Thr Miz from the previous episode.

The return of Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus took the entire WWE Universe by storm after announcing his return in the blue brand. He is expected to appear in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown and face Mustafa Ali in a high voltage clash.

Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks face-off

Despite getting a full-blown match at TLC, Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans are far away from settling their feud at the PPV. The duo has taken nasty digs at each other and they are expected to bring up another show in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Will they fight? No, they will be saving it for TLC but yes a face-off is going to hype up the much-awaited clash for TLC.

Tired of these non accountability taking, excuse making, nasties.💅🏼👒 #ClassyChampion #LimitlessLady https://t.co/TaRq0oxoGK — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 11, 2019

