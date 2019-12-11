WWE RAW TV Ratings Alarmingly Drop Before WWE TLC Pay-Per-View Event

This week, Monday Night RAW saw a decline in its viewership ratings. What was expected to be a preview episode before the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view event, turned out to be a dampener. According to Showbuzz Daily, the WWE RAW episode garnered an average of 2.150 million viewers in its three-hour broadcast. It seemed like the divorce court segment between Lana and Rusev and the two defence clashes couldn’t help the company keep up the ratings for Monday Night WWE RAW. The viewership has gone down from last week’s episode by 58,000 viewers as it averaged just 2.20 million.

Okay, people.



This is @TheRealMorrison's first appearance on live @WWE programming in EIGHT YEARS.



It has to be PERFECT.



NO PRESSURE.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/D6FnXNlgwA — WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 11, 2019

Wow I cnt believe @totaldivas has come to an end. It was such an emotional season to watch play back, lots of laughs, life lessons, love n friendship and I wldnt hav had it any other way then w these beautiful n strong women by my side! Thx for sharing this journey w me 🖤🙌 — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 11, 2019

WWE RAW: Hourly decline in viewership

The viewership for the first hour of WWE RAW was 2.255 million while it got down to 2.201 million in the second hour. Meanwhile, the third hour had 1.995 million viewership. The WWE’S flagship show was down by 3 per cent overall from last week's WWE RAW on December 2, 2019. It seems like the WWE fans’ biggest grievance with the episode came from the starting segment. However, WWE RAW retained most of their audiences throughout the episode after the negative feedback from the starting segment of the show. WWE RAW was placed on the third position for the Monday Night Cable as the top spot was taken by the NFL game between New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Watch Rusev beat up Lashley, through a table after the divorce

