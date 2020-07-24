WWE SmackDown Predictions, Live Stream, July 24 Episode Preview Ahead Of 'Bar Fight'

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will face each other in a 'barfight'. According to reports, Jeff Hardy will come out victorious in the barfight but the feud between the two will continue. Fans believe that Jeff Hardy and Sheamus could face each other again at the WWE SummerSlam PPV. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks are also set to appear and it’s rumoured that the duo could talk about the upcoming WWE RAW Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Banks. Other A-list WWE SmackDown superstars like Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle and Braun Strowman are also scheduled to appear in the upcoming episode.
As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, July 25 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). The WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
