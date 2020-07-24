WWE SmackDown Predictions, Live Stream, July 24 Episode Preview Ahead Of 'Bar Fight'

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will face each other in a 'barfight'. According to reports, Jeff Hardy will come out victorious in the barfight but the feud between the two will continue. Fans believe that Jeff Hardy and Sheamus could face each other again at the WWE SummerSlam PPV. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks are also set to appear and it’s rumoured that the duo could talk about the upcoming WWE RAW Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Banks. Other A-list WWE SmackDown superstars like Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle and Braun Strowman are also scheduled to appear in the upcoming episode.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown live stream: Bayley & Sasha Banks set to address the WWE Universe

WWE SmackDown live stream: Matt Riddle could confront King Corbin

WWE SmackDown live stream: Jeff Hardy and Sheamus set to face each other in a 'bar fight'

WWE SmackDown live stream: Naomi set to appear on “Miz TV”

WWE SmackDown live stream: WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt feud could continue

WWE SmackDown live stream: Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles could appear

WWE SmackDown live stream: Daniel Bryan could appear

WWE SmackDown live stream: The WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro could continue feuding with The New Day

WWE SmackDown live stream: WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka could attack Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown live stream: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss could appear

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, July 25 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). The WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live stream: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

