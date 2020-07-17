WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 17 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defend his title against Matt Riddle. According to reports, AJ Styles will retain his title, but WWE could announce another match between the two for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2020 PPV. Bray Wyatt his also scheduled to appear from his Firefly Fun House and is expected to hype up his upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2020 match against WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Other A-list WWE SmackDown superstars like Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are also scheduled to appear in the upcoming episode.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown live: Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles to face Matt Riddle

WWE SmackDown live: Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus feud to continue

WWE SmackDown live: Bray Wyatt scheduled to appear

WWE SmackDown live: WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman could attack Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown live: Alexa Bliss to interview a mystery guest at “A Moment of Bliss”

WWE SmackDown live: Daniel Bryan could appear

WWE SmackDown live: The WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions New Day could continue feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

WWE SmackDown live: WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka could attack Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown live: WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley could confront Nikki Cross

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, July 18 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

