WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 10 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defend their title against Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro. According to reports, The New Day will retain their title, but WWE would announce a rematch between the two for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks are also set to appear as they will face Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a non-title match. Fans are speculating that WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka could attack the champions and help Bliss and Cross to win the match. Other A-list WWE SmackDown superstars like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are also scheduled to appear in the upcoming episode.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, WWE SmackDown predictions and July 3 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown matches: Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles to appear

WWE SmackDown matches: Jeff Hardy to appear on “Miz TV” after crashing Sheamus’ toast

WWE SmackDown matches: Matt Riddle could make an appearance

WWE SmackDown matches: WWE to air Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt Money in the Bank match

WWE SmackDown matches: Daniel Bryan could start a new feud

WWE SmackDown matches: Mandy Rose could confront Sonya Deville

WWE SmackDown matches: King Corbin could return

WWE SmackDown matches: WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will defend their title against Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

WWE SmackDown matches: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks will face Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

WWE SmackDown preview: WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka could attack Sasha Banks

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, WWE SmackDown predictions and June 26 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, July 11 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, WWE SmackDown predictions and June 19 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, WWE SmackDown predictions and June 12 episode preview