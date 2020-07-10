WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 10 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defend their title against Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro. According to reports, The New Day will retain their title, but WWE would announce a rematch between the two for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks are also set to appear as they will face Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a non-title match. Fans are speculating that WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka could attack the champions and help Bliss and Cross to win the match. Other A-list WWE SmackDown superstars like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are also scheduled to appear in the upcoming episode.
As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, July 11 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
What will @JEFFHARDYBRAND have to say after @WWESheamus' latest attempt to humiliate him?— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020
The #CharismaticEnigma will join @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison for #MizTV on #SmackDown!https://t.co/9xnI5Sf6d9 pic.twitter.com/rmopbCCt2m
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
