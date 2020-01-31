WWE SmackDown Preview: Shinsuke Nakamura To Defend His IC Title Against Braun Strowman

In this week’s WWE SmackDown, fans will see Shinsuke Nakamura defend his Intercontinental Championship title against the monster Braun Strowman. Additionally, Roman Reigns will team up with his cousins The Usos. They are set to face the trio of King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. A Fatal Four-Way Tag-Team match is also scheduled to take place between The Miz and John Morrison, Heavy Machinery, The Revival and Lucha House Party. The winner of the match gets a chance to face WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions The New Day. The night will also showcase a re-match between Shorty G and Sheamus.

WWE SmackDown Preview: Major matches scheduled to take place this week

WWE SmackDown Preview: Shinsuke Nakamura vs Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental title

After weeks of confrontation, Shinsuke Nakamura and Braun Strowman will finally face each other this week. Shinsuke Nakamura’s manager Sami Zayn will also be present during the match and can interfere. The match will be for the Intercontinental title.

WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns and The Usos vs King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Roman Reigns won the False Count Anywhere match at Royal Rumble and King Corbin was not happy about it. He was seen thrashing Roman Reigns after the show and even called him a coward. This week, Roman Reigns will once again team up with The Usos to face the trio of King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. According to many, this match may end the storyline between Roman Reigns and King Corbin. Some also say that "The Fiend" may appear during the show and attack Roman Reigns.

WWE SmackDown Preview: Fatal Four-Way Tag-Team match

The duo of The Miz and John Morrison will face Heavy Machinery, The Revival and Lucha House Party in a Fatal-Four-Way Tag Team match. The winner of the match gets a chance to face WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions The New Day. According to many, the winning team and The New Day may collide at WWE Super ShowDown in February.

