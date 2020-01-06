The Debate
AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura And Others Pay Tribute To Jushin Liger

WWE News

Wrestlers from all over the world took to Twitter and paid their tributes to Jushin Liger after the wrestling legend announced his retirement this Sunday.

AJ Styles

Wrestlers from all over the world took to Twitter and paid their tributes to Jushin Liger after the wrestling legend announced his retirement this Sunday (January 5, 2019) at the Wrestle Kingdom 14. During the event, Jushin Liger teamed up with Naoki Sano to face IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee. Liger lost the match after Takahashi hit his finisher to pick up the victory.

After the match, Jushin Liger commented about ending his pro wrestling career. Jushin Liger said that Hiromu Takahashi was incredible during the match and he has no regrets retiring with a loss. Liger then said that he is grateful for messages from various people mainly Choshu and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Also Read l Rey Mysterio remembers epic WCW Starrcade match against Jushin Liger on 23rd anniversary

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura hailed Jushin Liger as his idol while AJ Styles called him the best. Kevin Owens, on the other hand, shared a story of the legend and called him ‘the Man’. Other wrestlers like, Chuck Taylor, Excalibur and Choshu also played their respects to Jushin Liger.

Here’s how wrestlers and wrestling companies reacted:

Also Read l  The Undertaker is on WWE NXT superstar Dominik Dijakovic's 2020 wishlist

 

Also Read l  WWE Throwback: When Brock Lesnar and Big Show broke the ring on WWE SmackDown in 2003


Also Read l When Bubba Ray Dudley offered to crush The Rock's throat, but was denied by WWE officials

