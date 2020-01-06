AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura And Others Pay Tribute To Jushin Liger

Wrestlers from all over the world took to Twitter and paid their tributes to Jushin Liger after the wrestling legend announced his retirement this Sunday (January 5, 2019) at the Wrestle Kingdom 14. During the event, Jushin Liger teamed up with Naoki Sano to face IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee. Liger lost the match after Takahashi hit his finisher to pick up the victory.

After the match, Jushin Liger commented about ending his pro wrestling career. Jushin Liger said that Hiromu Takahashi was incredible during the match and he has no regrets retiring with a loss. Liger then said that he is grateful for messages from various people mainly Choshu and Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura hailed Jushin Liger as his idol while AJ Styles called him the best. Kevin Owens, on the other hand, shared a story of the legend and called him ‘the Man’. Other wrestlers like, Chuck Taylor, Excalibur and Choshu also played their respects to Jushin Liger.

Here’s how wrestlers and wrestling companies reacted:

I once asked Jushin Liger to give me a palm strike backstage at a show we were on for one of my Weekend Escapades videos on YouTube.



He hit me so hard that the phone went flying out of my hands and I bled profusely from my mouth after.



He’s the man.#ThankYouLiger — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) January 4, 2020

One of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with @Liger_NJPW pic.twitter.com/kmUBajSuYH — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 5, 2020

I've had the privilege of calling multiple Jushin "Thunder" Liger matches, and for that I will be eternally grateful. Liger was a tremendous inspiration for me becoming involved in pro-wrestling, and I am honored that he came to our little corner of the world.#ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/sOQOTYnO9T — Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) January 4, 2020

There will never be another Jushin Liger. A true timeless icon. #ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/XExxCDUbPB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2020

Hey #ThankYouLiger one time in PWG you sacrificed your asshole to save mine from Tommaso Ciampa’s thumb then you danced around and for some reason we fought in slow motion also you’re the most tan man ever even though only your hands show — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) January 3, 2020



