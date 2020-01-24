WWE SmackDown Preview: Reigns And The Usos To Face Corbin, Ziggler And Roode

This week’s WWE SmackDown will see Roman Reigns team up with his cousins The Usos to face the trio of King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Fans will also see a WWE Universal Championship contract signing match between Daniel Bryan and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. According to many, Kane can also make another appearance as Royal Rumble is just a few days away. Braun Strowman can also confront Shinsuke Nakamura as the two are scheduled to collide for the Intercontinental Championship in the upcoming PPV.

Matches/segments scheduled to take place at WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and The Usos Vs King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Last week, fans saw Roman Reigns defeat Robert Roode with the help of The Usos. This week, the cousins will team up to face Robert Roode and his partners King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. According to many, fans can see a segment between Roman Reigns and King Corbin as the two are scheduled to face each other in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Royal Rumble 2020. Many believe that a Tag-Team match between The Usos and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode can also be announced for Royal Rumble PPV.

WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt to sign championship match contract

The rivalry between Daniel Bryan and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has been going on for months. In the upcoming episode, fans will see the two stars signing contracts for their upcoming match. The two are scheduled to face each other in a strap match for the WWE Universal Championship. The match is scheduled to take place at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV on January 26, 2020 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

