WWE Star Braun Strowman Likes Working With Shinsuke Nakamura, Wants To Face "The Fiend"

Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by DallasNews.com. He talked about his current feud with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and his future in WWE. When asked about how he feels like working with Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro, Braun Strowman said that he likes working with Shinsuke Nakamura because he is an experienced superstar. Braun Strowman then talked about Sami Zayn and said that he and Zayn have a past. Wherever he goes, he finds Sami Zayn in the path.

“This is the first opportunity I've had to work with him here in his stint with WWE. I've been pretty impressed so far. It's been a different change of pace being in the ring and mixing it up with Shinsuke,” said Braun Strowman.

Throughout his WWE career, Strowman has only won Tag-Team titles. At Royal Rumble, Braun Strowman will have a chance to win his first singles title in the company. When talking about what it will mean to become the new Intercontinental Champion, Braun Strowman said that it’ll be an absolute honour. He said that he will represent the title which many WWE legends have won before. He said that if he wins the match, then he will truly cement his position in the company.

Braun Strowman wants to face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

When asked about the WWE Universal Championship, Braun Strowman expressed his interest in working with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. He said that there is a possibility that a match between him and Bray Wyatt can happen in the future. He revealed that he and "The Fiend" have a back story. Wyatt is the reason why people call Braun Strowman 'The Monster Among Men'.

“Sometimes the student has to one day show the sensei who the boss is. Whenever he's ready to step into the squared circle with me, I'm more than willing and ready," said Braun Strowman.

