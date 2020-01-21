Kane Rumoured To Participate In Upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2020 After WWE Smackdown Return

WWE superstar Kane will reportedly enter the Men’s Battle Royal in the upcoming Pay-Per-View Event Royal Rumble 2020. This PPV event is scheduled for January 26, 2020. It is just a week away and Kane appeared on the recent episode Friday Night SmackDown. PWInsider recently reported that Kane is confirmed for the PPV event but it is yet to be confirmed whether he will be in the men’s Royal Rumble match itself.

Also Read | Kane Impersonates WWE Legends The Rock, Hulk Hogan And Stone Cold Steve Austin

Also Read | Kane Is Going To Be The Next Guest On Stone Cold Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions

WWE superstar Kane made a comeback on the recent episode of WWE SmackDown where the former champion helped Daniel Bryan beat up The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Talking about the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2020, he highlighted the fact he had the most eliminations in WWE Royal Rumble history.

Also Read | Daniel Bryan Is The Most Fun Guy In WWE To Work With, According To Kane

Kane not having the WWE Title in 2003 during this phase is one of the biggest robberies in WWE History pic.twitter.com/uEY6DrFlpl — SWAGGY C (@SwaggyCTV) January 20, 2020

Also Read | WWE: Kane Reacts To The Undertaker's Comments On Stone Cold's 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

Here is the list of Royal Rumble 2020 participants who have been confirmed so far

Brock Lesnar (entering #1)

Roman Reigns

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

Randy Orton

AJ Styles

Erick Rowan

Drew McIntyre

Elias

"King" Baron Corbin

Dolph Ziggler

Otis

Tucker

Rusev

Bobby Lashley

Aleister Black

Buddy Murphy

Braun Strowman

Shinsuke Nakamura

Also Read | Royal Rumble: WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler May Appear In Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Myself and @MrWarrenHayes are BACK ON THE FIGHTFUL YOUTUBE, talking Smackdown!

- Roode vs. Roman Reigns

- Tables match

- Kane returns to Smackdown

- Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans? And I oop

- John Morrison vs. Big E

- Our Youtube is back?

- Rumble matcheshttps://t.co/qQOYbSFjj2 — Sean Ross Sapp of Youtube.com/Fightful (@SeanRossSapp) January 18, 2020

Also Read | WWE Throwback: When Batista Stunned Everybody To Win The 30-Man Royal Rumble Match