WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan Thrashes "The Fiend", John Morrison Defeats Big E

This week on WWE SmackDown, fans saw the return of Kane. The Demon helped his former teammate Daniel Bryan take revenge from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The night also saw the in-ring return of ‘The Guru of Greatness’ - John Morrison. In the main event, Roman Reigns faced Robert Roode in a Tables Match. Not only that, huge announcements were made for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

Major matches/segments that have happened on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan and Kane reunite to punish “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Kane opened the show and announced his participation in the Royal Rumble match. Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen and reminded the former WWE Champion of what he did to him. The lights went out and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt started attacking Kane.

However, Kane’s former teammate Daniel Bryan appeared from behind and started beating the WWE Universal Champion. "The Fiend" tried to retreat. Daniel Bryan grabbed his hair and pulled out his dreadlocks. After the segment, Daniel Bryan challenged Wyatt to a strap match at Royal Rumble. The match was later made official.

WWE SmackDown: John Morrison defeats Big E

After many years, The Shaman of Sexy finally made his in-ring return in WWE as he faced Big E. John Morrison entered the ring with his former Tag-Team partner The Miz. From the start of the match, John Morrison dominated Big E. However, whenever The New Day member used to take control, Miz interfered. Because of this, John Morrison successfully showed off his impressive athleticism. In the end, The Guru of Greatness delivered a Starship Pain to secure his victory.

We missed seeing STARSHIP PAIN 🚀😎#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Y5bAFu95p8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 18, 2020

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns defeats Robert Roode in a Tables Match

Before the official bell could ring, Robert Roode attacked Roman Reigns. He then dodged many attacks from the Big Dog and sent him crashing through the steel barricade as King Corbin watched everything from the ringside. Dolph Ziggler then hit Roman Reigns with a superkick and the trio tried to throw Reigns through the announcer's table.

Right then, The Usos came to save Roman Reigns and splashed Dolph Ziggler through the table. Roman Reigns speared Roode to pick the win. After the match, Roman Reigns challenged King Corbin for a Falls Count Anywhere match at Royal Rumble.

Other matches/segments that have happened on WWE SmackDown

The Usos defeat The Revival

Lacey Evans defeats Bayley

Braun Strowman punishes Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

Alexa Bliss defeats Sonya Deville

