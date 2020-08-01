WWE SmackDown Results & Highlights: Big E Makes Winning Return, AJ Styles Retains Title

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown threw up some interesting results, with the episode beginning with the massive Intercontinental Championship clash between the champion AJ Styles and the challenger Gran Metalik. The WWE SmackDown highlights revolved around the colossal battle between SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Nikki Cross. The backstage segment followed by the WWE SmackDown results also involved an interaction between King Corbin and Chad Gable. The latest episode of Smackdown saw the return of "The Fiend". Alexa Bliss was at the centre of the chaos and destruction that comes with Bray Wyatt's persona as The Fiend entered the ring. The episode saw The Fiend return after he last made an appearance at Extreme Rules. Bray Wyatt announced that The Fiend wants Braun Strowman's title and no one will be safe until he was found.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Predictions, Live Stream, July 24 Episode Preview Ahead Of 'Bar Fight'

WWE news: Intercontinental Title match opens Friday Night SmackDown

The first title match on SmackDown kicked off between AJ Styles and Gran Metalik. Styles began strongly, with Metalik being consistently knocked about in the initial stages. AJ controlled the match after hitting a huge backbreaker. As the contest progressed, Metalik came into the match as he hit a tight rope move and dropped a few kicks. However, the match, which continued for more than 20 minutes and was highly entertaining, ultimately came to an end when Styles countered a top rope move before bringing out the Calf Crusher for the submission victory. With the win, AJ Styles successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship.

WWE SmackDown grades: A

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 31 Episode Preview

WWE SmackDown results: King Corbin vs Drew Gulak

King Corbin taunted Shorty G backstage, with a replay of last week’s bar fight making its way to the SmackDown highlights reel as well. The match between the King and Gulak began early after the latter attacked King. Despite throwing the first punch, it was Corbin who emerged victorious. The Philadelphia Stretcher had Corbin on the ropes but Corbin hit the Deep Six followed by the End of Days to claim the victory.

WWE SmackDown grades: B-

WWE SmackDown results: Big E vs The Miz

Getting his first singles competition in more than five years, Big E faced off against The Miz who had John Morrison at ringside for company. John Morrison did his best to distract Big E with Miz gaining an early advantage. Despite a tough battle, Big E managed to defeat Miz by submission.

WWE SmackDown grades: B+

Also Read: Edge And Daniel Bryan Join WWE Writing Team For Adding To RAW And SmackDown's Creativity

WWE SmackDown results: Naomi vs Lacey Evans

This round of WWE SmackDown results was more about pride than anything else, as Naomi earned back the respect she had lost earlier. Despite coming under pressure initially, Naomi tossed Lacey Evans outside before ducking the Woman’s Right. Noami ultimately got her victory with a backslide pin for a surprise three-count on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown grades: C

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Results & Highlights: Jeff Hardy Wins Big, Singles Run Awaits Big E

Image Courtesy: Twitter/WWE