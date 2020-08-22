WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights: Jeff Hardy Wins IC Title; Strowman Attacks Wyatt

On the first day of WWE ThunderDome, a new Intercontinental Champion was crowned as Jeff Hardy defeated AJ Styles in an incredible contest. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made an appearance as he invaded the Firefly Fun House and attacked Bray Wyatt to hype up his upcoming match against The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Big E vs Sheamus, Naomi vs Sasha Banks, Naomi vs Bayley, and others. Several major WWE personalities like Vince McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville also made an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown.
Earlier in the show, AJ Styles injured Jeff Hardy’s right leg so that The Charismatic Enigma couldn’t fight him later on. However, Jeff Hardy recovered by the end on the night and received clearance from WWE trainers to perform. As soon as the bell rang, AJ Styles started targeting Jeff Hardy’s right leg and trapped him in the Calf Crusher, but Jeff Hardy refused to tap out. AJ Styles then tried to execute a Styles Clash, but Hardy attacked him with his knee brace. Jeff Hardy then delivered the Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb to win the match and become the new Intercontinental Champion.
EXCLUSIVE: @JEFFHARDYBRAND gives a special shoutout to the WWE Universe following his Intercontinental Title victory. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/w3cTX3uc0A— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 22, 2020
Bray Wyatt appeared on the big screen from his Firefly Fun House where he hyped up the upcoming match between The Fiend and Braun Strowman. However, as he started slamming the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman attacked him from behind. Strowman dragged him back to the arena and punished him for a couple of minutes. He then took him backstage and chokeslammed his rival onto the concrete. After Braun Strowman left, the medical team arrived and stretchered Wyatt into an ambulance. As the ambulance was driving away, it suddenly stopped and backed up. The doors of the ambulance opened and The Fiend stepped out, laughing at the camera to end the show.
Oh no...#SmackDown @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/kkphT78FNB— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
