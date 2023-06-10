WWE Smackdown Results: Jey Uso fights for the championship; Roman Reigns return announced

On this edition of WWE SmackDown the storyline of the cracks in the Bloodline continued. Jey Uso confronted Solo Sikoa for attacking Jimmy Uso last week, which led to the forming of the main event. Aside from the brotherly drama, several matches were lined up for the Friday Night mega show.

The central focus of the night's SmackDown was Jey Uso, which side he will pick? Whether he will head towards the Head of the Table or pick brother Jimmy to announce his rebellion to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, was the question. The Wiseman Paul Heyman entrusted Jey to bring the title back to the Bloodline and hence the main event fight between him and US Champion Austin Theory was set up. So, did Jey Uso get the title back, let's figure it out.

WWE SmackDown Results