WWE Smackdown Results: Jey Uso Fights For The Championship; Roman Reigns Return Announced

Let's take a look at what transpired at this edition of the Friday Night SmackDown as a new chapter in the Bloodline saga has been written.

WWE Smackdown Results: Jey Uso fights for the championship; Roman Reigns return announced

The Usos and Solo Sikoa in action (Image: wweindia/twitter)


On this edition of WWE SmackDown the storyline of the cracks in the Bloodline continued. Jey Uso confronted Solo Sikoa for attacking Jimmy Uso last week, which led to the forming of the main event. Aside from the brotherly drama, several matches were lined up for the Friday Night mega show.

The central focus of the night's SmackDown was Jey Uso, which side he will pick? Whether he will head towards the Head of the Table or pick brother Jimmy to announce his rebellion to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, was the question. The Wiseman Paul Heyman entrusted Jey to bring the title back to the Bloodline and hence the main event fight between him and US Champion Austin Theory was set up. So, did Jey Uso get the title back, let's figure it out.

WWE SmackDown Results

  • Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali: Santos Escobar and Mustafa Ali kicked off the WWE SmackDown. It was a fun match with a lot of thrills and skills and got the crowd invested. In the end, Escobar picked up the win and secured a place in the Men's Money in the Bank match.
  • Women's Money in the Bank Qualifier: "Michin" Mia Yim vs. Bayley: The match lacked consistency as AJ Styles and Karrion Kross were present at the ringside. However, Bayley got the win eventually and cemented her place in the Money in the Bank ladder match.
  • Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Butch vs. Baron Corbin: With Baron Corbin's attention diverted towards the feud that is emanted with NXT's Trick Williams and NXT champion Carmelo Hayes, Butch had the upper hand. And indeed the two men from NXT got themselves involved and Corbin paid. Thus, Brawling Brutes' Butch is now a part of the Money in the Bank match. 
  • Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky: Bayley recognizes that her path to victory in Money in the Bank is much easier with Damage CTRL Iyo Sky by her side and Friday night, The Role Model assisted The Genius of the Sky to a tainted victory over Shotzi.
  • United States Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory: Jey Uso of the Usos enjoyed the initial dominance over the US Champion however slowly Theory got into his rhythm. The match was expected to have the presence of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso but the process was started by Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. In an attempt to deliver the A-town down, Austin Theory fell on the referee, injuring him in the process, thereafter, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson appeared but Jimmy Uso was there to rescue to his brother. After Jimmy, Solo appeared and attacked the elder Uso. This led to a melee which ended with an intentional kick by Jimmy Uso to Jey Uso. Theory pinned a fallen Jey Uso and retained the championship. After the match it was announced that Roman Reigns will return to the squared circle next week

 

