WWE plans to lineup surprise opponent against Roman Reigns at Summerslam

On Friday Night SmackDown tomorrow night, a major bout for the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view may be revealed. Paul Heyman's claim that Jey Uso will choose between his brother Jimmy and his younger sibling Solo Sikoa is the main draw for people to tune in tomorrow. He will be picking a side with Reigns if he decides to support Solo. Reigns stated last week that Jey will "fall in line" and do "what he always does."

The match for Money In The Bank may be set up using this viewpoint. Reigns and Solo Sikoa would face The Usos at Money In The Bank, according to rumors that have been circulating on Wrestling Observer Radio and elsewhere for weeks. The hashtag #BWE (Better Wrestling Experience) on Twitter attested to the discussion of this match. The outcome of the tag match will be carried forward to SummerSlam. Although it hasn't been confirmed, there has been talk that a Reigns vs. Jey Uso match for SummerSlam in Detroit may be on the schedule.

Also Read: WWE Star Could Make High-profile Return To Challenge Seth Rollins For Heavyweight Title

What's next for Roman Reigns after the betrayal from the Usos?

WWE has planned something big for the Usos and Roman Reigns, as the group has broken up after a dominating stint in the WWE. However, the tribal chief got a heartfelt message from his manager after the wrestler completed 1,000 days as the WWE Universal Champion. He made this record on the Night of Champions, however, he couldn't celebrate the occasion after he failed to add two more titles to his name.

It is a huge achievement for the WWE star as always backed by his manager. Paul Heyman took to social media to express his feelings towards Roman. He posted a video emphasizing his title and wrote: "Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and as the wiseman, I (Special) Counsel you to follow my lead on this 1,000th day of the most relevant championship run in sports entertainment history and ACKNOWLEDGE your Tribal Chief!"

While the celebration of the 1000 days of dominance has taken place last week. This week a follow-up of the feud is expected to take place. A new chapter is about to begin as the cracks in the Bloodline are quite solid.