WWE SmackDown Results: Triple H Presents Roman Reigns With New Universal Title

In this edition of the WWE SmackDown, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrated his 1000 days as the invincible carrier of the eminent championship. In his respect, Triple H also presented him with a brand new avatar of the title. Plus, a stacked fight card was also attached to the show.

Also Read: 'He Hasn't Reached His Full Potential': Undertaker Drops Massive Comment On WWE Superstar

WWE SmackDown Results

Aside from the Bloodline drama, which was a massive highlight, a total of 4 matches were also lined up at the show. Here's the result card of Friday Night SmackDown.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Brawling Brutes vs. Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly. Result: United States Champion Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly continued to frustrate The Brawling Brutes Friday night on SmackDown, stealing a victory from Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch in an action-packed six-man tag.

Brawling Brutes vs. Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly. Result: United States Champion Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly continued to frustrate The Brawling Brutes Friday night on SmackDown, stealing a victory from Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch in an action-packed six-man tag. The OC vs. Hit Row: Following AJ Styles' loss to Seth Rollins at Night of Champions, The OC sought to get back to their winning ways as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows battled Hit Row, and indeed succeeded.

Following AJ Styles' loss to Seth Rollins at Night of Champions, The OC sought to get back to their winning ways as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows battled Hit Row, and indeed succeeded. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans: Zelena Vega overcame a cheap shot from Lacey Evans and secured victory.

Zelena Vega overcame a cheap shot from Lacey Evans and secured victory. Money in the Bank Qualifier: Montez Ford vs. LA Knight: The final match of the night was a Money in the Bank Qualifier match. Montez Ford and LA Knight squared off in the squared circle, where Knight picked the pinfall victory over Ford.

After the Night of Champions PPV event that saw weeks of resentment boil over in the form of Jimmy Uso repeatedly hitting The Tribal Chief with superkicks that ultimately led to Reigns and Solo Sikoa losing to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the prevalent question tonight was will the Head of the Table be able to celebrate his landmark achievement or will family drama take center stage? We got the answer and it was the latter that transpired after the Usos halted the "Acknowledge Me" approach of the Tribal Chief. However, Solo Sikoa turned out to be the wingman for the champ again and took apart Jimmy Uso, who was largely vocal, with a Samoan Spike.