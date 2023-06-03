WWE SmackDown Results: Triple H Presents Roman Reigns With New Universal Title

Quick links:
Image: WWEindia/twitter
In this edition of the WWE SmackDown, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrated his 1000 days as the invincible carrier of the eminent championship. In his respect, Triple H also presented him with a brand new avatar of the title. Plus, a stacked fight card was also attached to the show.
Aside from the Bloodline drama, which was a massive highlight, a total of 4 matches were also lined up at the show. Here's the result card of Friday Night SmackDown.
After the Night of Champions PPV event that saw weeks of resentment boil over in the form of Jimmy Uso repeatedly hitting The Tribal Chief with superkicks that ultimately led to Reigns and Solo Sikoa losing to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the prevalent question tonight was will the Head of the Table be able to celebrate his landmark achievement or will family drama take center stage? We got the answer and it was the latter that transpired after the Usos halted the "Acknowledge Me" approach of the Tribal Chief. However, Solo Sikoa turned out to be the wingman for the champ again and took apart Jimmy Uso, who was largely vocal, with a Samoan Spike.