WWE News: Huge Update On Roman Reigns' Future Might Have Revealed WrestleMania 39 Result

WWE news: With only a few days remaining for the start of WrestleMania 39, the flow of speculations and potential spoilers has picked up an exorbitant pace. While earlier the probable match between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik made rounds, now there is news about the biggest match of the night featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The matchup between the wrestlers is set to be the main event of the night.

According to reports on givemesport about the potential result of the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Both have been going at it since the Elimination Chamber and at WrestleMania, a winner is set to emerge. Roman Reigns who haven't incurred a one-on-one loss since 2019, might finally take the loss this Mania. As per the report, Reigns is set to go on a long break and may not come back before SummerSlam.

"I can imagine there's probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there's a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He'll be away for a little bit." Per Wrestlevotes, the source behind the update.

Thus, if the decision has been taken in this regard then all things point to Roman Reigns losing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39. It will be the end of a record reign as the Tribal Chief has been holding on to the title since 2020. Moreover, Cody Rhodes will become the new champion.

Cody Rhodes return

Ever since his return to the WWE, Cody Rhodes has been given a significant push by the company, though the superstar suffered an injury upon coming back, which took away some months but the American Nightmare recovered and came back again this time at the 2023 edition of Elimination Chamber. Currently, he is feuding with the Bloodline and in the latest edition of WWE Raw, the 2nd generation superstar cut out a heated promo with Reigns. So, with the drama set to unfold and the incoming reports stating the possible outcome of the match, all eyes are on the grandest stage of them all, as there the WWE fans would witness what transpires in the end. Will it be Cody claiming the title or Roman's reign (pun intended) will continue? Lots to look forward to as WrestleMania 39 is set to take place on April 1 and April 2.