WWE SmackDown Results: Reigns Talks WrestleMania; Wyatt Confronts Cena; Hardy Returns

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this week’s WWE SmackDown took place behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Centre. However, the night was filled with incredible moments as fans saw the return of Jeff Hardy. John Cena also appeared to hype up his upcoming match with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns was seen talking about WrestleMania 36.

Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley teamed up to face the duo Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. In an Elimination Chamber rematch, The Miz and John Morrison again defend their Tag-Team championship against The Usos, The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Ziggler & Roode and Lucha House Party. Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, on the other hand, faced Cesaro in a singles match.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan win; Hulk Hogan warns The Fiend

WWE SmackDown Results: Major matches/segments happened this week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt confronts John Cena

John Cena was interviewed by Michael Cole where he talked about his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match. When asked about ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, John Cena said that Bray Wyatt is not the true future of WWE. Bray Wyatt didn’t like John Cena comment and came out to talk to him directly. Bray Wyatt slammed John Cena and said that the 16-time world champion is not a true role model.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Highlights: Roman Reigns and Usos win; Strowman becomes new IC Champion

WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns talks about WWE WrestleMania 36

In another interview, Roman Reigns talked about his match with Goldberg. Roman Reigns said that he has been working hard for months and he has earned the opportunity to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. In the end, he promised the WWE Universe that he is going to defeat Goldberg and become the top superstar of WWE SmackDown.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: The Fiend stabs himself, Roman Reigns and The Usos win

WWE SmackDown Results: Other matches/segments happened this week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Results: Sasha Banks and Bayley defeats Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

WWE SmackDown Results: Jeff Hardy returns, defeats King Corbin

WWE SmackDown Results: The Miz and John Morrison defeat The Usos, The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Ziggler and Roode and Lucha House Party to retain the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships.

WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan defeats Cesaro

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: despite Coronavirus, SmackDown proceed; King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler destroy Roman Reigns and The Usos