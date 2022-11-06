Crown Jewel: Logan Paul Films Himself Hitting Roman Reigns With Frog Splash Through Table

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns headlined the main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2022 on Saturday night. While Reigns retained the undisputed WWE Universal titles with a win by count over Paul, the spectators were entertained by the acrobatic moves of the social media superstar. A video shot by Paul during the championship match is currently going viral on social media, where he can be seen landing a splash on the champion through the table while holding the phone in his hands.

During the match, Paul managed to throw Roman out of the ring and cleared the table, before placing the champion over it, who was seemingly in pain from Paul’s strikes. Logan then embraced his friends George and Mike who were in the ring-side crowd and took the phone that was in George's hand. The Youtube sensation returned to the ring and climbed to the top rope, before turning on the camera.

Logan Pauls puts Roman Reigns through the table at Crown Jewel

Keeping himself in the frame, Paul landed a splash on Roman Reigns from the top rope and through the table. He later shared the video on his social media handles, which went viral within no time. “THROUGH THE TABLE @WWE,” Paul captioned while sharing the video on his Instagram handle.

Logan Paul's impressive run in WWE so far

Meanwhile, this was the first defeat for Logan Paul in WWE, who signed a lucrative deal with the promotion earlier this year. Paul made his PPV debut at WrestleMania 38, before winning against The Miz at WWE SummerSlam 2022. He then challenged The Tribal Chief for a match, claiming that he just needs one lucky punch to defeat the reigning undisputed champion.

However, he was impressive during the championship match on Saturday night and silenced all critics who said he was no match for Roman Reigns. The champion himself underestimated the opponent and was left shocked after seeing Paul’s resistance to give up.

Brother Jake makes WWE debut during Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Paul took down Reigns several times in the match but failed to complete the countdowns. However, the exciting battle will certainly bring more interesting matchups for Paul in the future. Meanwhile, Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul also made an appearance at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PPV.

Following an interruption by The Usos, 25-year-old Youtuber-turned-professional boxer, Jake Paul came out and knocked out both Usos inside the ring. However, his presence couldn’t ensure a win for Logan. However, the WWE universe was much impressed with the Paul brothers, despite their loss at Crown Jewel 2022.