WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Highlights, Grades From Elimination Chamber Go-home Show

A day before the inception of WWE Elimination Chamber, the final SmackDown, where the scheduled fights got the last solidification took place. The show featured a title fight as Madcap Moss went up against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. A total of five fights and a couple of mic segments took place at the event.

One of the biggest highlights of the show was, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy made their presence in the go-home show. Following that, Wyatt grabbed a microphone and issued a challenge to the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match Saturday night at Elimination Chamber.

Other than this, the Montreal crowd witnessed the coming home of Sami Zayn.

WWE SmackDown Fight Card

Intercontinental Championship Match: Madcap Moss vs. Gunther (c)

Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

WWE SmackDown Results

Shotzi and Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey returned to the squared circle for the first time since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship, partnering with Shayna Baszler to battle Shotzi and Natalya in the night's show-opening contest.

Result: Rousey and Baszler defeated Shotzi and Natalya

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus battled The Viking Raiders in the night's next match, the culmination of a weeks-long feud that began with Erik and Ivar targeting the former WWE champions on multiple occasions, even costing them a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Result: McIntyre and Sheamus defeated The Viking Raiders

Grade: B

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

In a preview of Saturday's Women's Elimination Chamber Match, former women's champions collided as Asuka battled Liv Morgan one-on-one.

Result: Asuka defeated Morgan

Grade: C

Intercontinental Championship Match: Madcap Moss vs. Gunther (c)

The match was solid enough, and Moss put in the effort, but the layout did him little favor.

Result: Gunther retains the Intercontinental title.

Grade: B