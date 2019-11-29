WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt To Make An Appearance; King Corbin May Confront Roman Reigns

After defeating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at the Survivor Series, Bray Wyatt is set to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. King Corbin is also expected to appear on the show to talk about the betrayal he faced from Roman Reigns. Whatever happens, many new storylines are expected to start in the upcoming episode as WWE would now like to focus on the upcoming TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) PPV.

WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt set to reveal new character in The Firefly Fun House

According to a video WWE uploaded recently, Bray Wyatt will reveal a new character in the Firefly Fun House. Many believe that the WWE Universal Champion may introduce a new puppet in his firefly roster. Currently, Bray Wyatt has companions like Huskus the Pig Boy, Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard and Rambling Rabbit. All the puppets make appearances when Bray Wyatt makes an appearance in WWE via the Firefly Fun House. Some even think that Daniel Bryan may be making a return to challenge the champion for a rematch.

WWE SmackDown: King Corbin may confront Roman Reigns

After winning the Triple Threat Elimination match at the Survivor Series on Sunday, Team SmackDown captain Roman Reigns talked to a WWE commentator and thanked his entire team except for King Corbin. Reigns trashed King Corbin for his performance and said that his team could have had literally anyone apart from Corbin. They would have still won the match. Reigns then accused Corbin of sabotaging the whole match. He added that he took the right decision to spear Corbin and let Tommaso Ciampa eliminate him.

After suffering betrayal from Roman Reigns, King Corbin would come to the ring with revenge in mind. It is expected that he will confront Roman Reigns and a match involving the two can take place on SmackDown. The rivalry between the two has been growing and WWE would like to make it even bigger as TLC is just a few weeks away.

