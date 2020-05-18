WWE SmackDown’s Viewership Ratings See Significant Spike After Money In The Bank

WWE SmackDown continued to entertain fans after the incredible Money in the Bank PPV. On last week’s WWE SmackDown, fans saw Mr. Money in the Bank Otis team up with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. Fans also saw WWE NXT Women’s Champion and WWE RAW star Charlotte Flair appear and confront Sasha Banks. The tournament for the Intercontinental Championship also began on last week’s WWE SmackDown.

Because of many entertaining segments, last week’s WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.043 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The first hour of the show drew 2.030 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.055 million viewers. In comparison, on May 9, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew an average of 2.025 million viewers. The first hour of the show drew 2.087 million viewers while the second hour reported 1.885 million views.

Also Read l WWE Ratings: Roman Reigns’ Absence Could Strike Massive Blow To WWE's Future TV Ratings: WWE news

Despite the spike, last week’s WWE SmackDown drew the fourth-lowest viewership ratings on FOX ever since the show moved to FOX last October. However, in terms of viewership, WWE SmackDown was at the eighth place on Saturday night network television rankings. WWE SmackDown also drew an average of 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was No.3 for the night.

May 1, 2020, episode Drew 1.885 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 8, 2020, episode Drew 2.025 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Does @otiswwe know the power he has in his hands? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jR2DM7cDj7 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 16, 2020

Also Read l WWE Ratings: WWE RAW’s Viewership Ratings See A Significant Spike After Money In The Bank 2020

All matches/segments that happened last week’s WWE SmackDown

Mr. Money in the Bank Otis talks to Miz on MizTV

Intercontinental Championship Tournament match 1: Elias defeats King Corbin

Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles announced for next week

The Forgotten Sons slam the Tag-Team divisions

Sonya Deville calls out Mandy Rose

Otis and Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler announced for next week

Singles match: Dana Brooke defeats Naomi

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair confronts Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

Charlotte Flair vs Bayley announced for next week

WWE SmackDown hacker appeared

Intercontinental Championship Tournament match 2: Daniel Bryan defeats Drew Gulak

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus announced for next week

Tag-Team Match: Otis & Braun Strowman defeat The Miz & John Morrison

Also Read l WWE Ratings:WWE RAW Draws Second-lowest Viewership Numbers In Company’s History: WWE news

Also Read l WWE Ratings: Vince McMahon Believes WWE RAW Ratings Hit Is Down To A 'lack Of Brock Lesnar'