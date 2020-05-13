WWE RAW’s Viewership Ratings See A Significant Spike After Money In The Bank 2020

The last WWE RAW episode before the Money in the Bank PPV created history, but not in a good way. Though the May 4 WWE RAW episode featured several above-average matches and saw the return of AJ Styles, it drew the lowest viewership numbers in Monday Night RAW’s history - 1.68 million. Last week’s WWE RAW broke the record of the December 23, 2018 episode of WWE RAW to become the episode with the lowest viewership ratings. That episode of WWE RAW drew a mere 1.78 million views.

WWE RAW ratings: WWE RAW viewership sees a major spike

Showbuzz Daily earlier revealed that this week’s WWE RAW saw a bump in its ratings. According to reports, the Money in the Bank PPV made fans return to watch this week’s WWE RAW. Reports also claim that this week’s episode was so entertaining that a number of fans watched the show till the end. This week’s show featured Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy and Asuka becoming the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Fans also saw Randy Orton and Edge return to the WWE ring and announce a major match for WWE Backlash.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week’s episode drew 1.92 million viewers on average. The first hour of the show drew 1.99 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.96 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.80 million viewers. In comparison, the first hour of last week’s show recorded 1.80 million views, the second hour drew 1.69 million and the third hour reported 1.56 million views.

All matches/segments that happened this week on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch revealed she is pregnant and Asuka is the WWE RAW Women’s Champion

Bobby Lashley defeated Humberto Carrillo in a No Disqualification Match

Angel Garza defeated Akira Tozawa

Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade in a Champion vs. Champion Match

The IIconics return and defeat Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

R-Truth, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander defeat MVP, Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink

Rey Mysterio suffered an eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins

The Street Profits defeat The Viking Raiders 74-2 in a Basketball Game

Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya

Randy Orton challenged Edge to a wrestling match

