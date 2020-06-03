WWE Star Matt Riddle Puts On 46 Lbs In Muscle As Part Of Stunning Body Transformation

Former UFC contender Matt Riddle is WWE’s latest addition to their stellar roster as the American is set to mark himself in the celebrated SmackDown brand. According to reports, Matt Riddle currently weighs 216 lbs, which is a steady rise from what he used to weigh in UFC. However, being a wrestler and MMA fighter, shifting weights have apparently never been a hard task for Matt Riddle. According to FightFul, the 46 lbs bulk-up from his previous performance at 170 lbs came possible after undergoing a strict regime and diet plan.

WWE News: Matt Riddle body transformation make fans go berserk

As per reports, Matt Riddle began his wrestling career back in 2004. The former UFC contender competed in the New York state wrestling championship-fighting MMA veterans like Jon Jones on his way. The promising spell on amateur level earned him a spot in UFC. However, after testing positive for using cannabis, Mart Riddle was released from the promotion.

In 2018, Matt Riddle joined hands with WWE NXT and went on to achieve one of the top spots in the promotion. He went on to beat Luke Menzies on his debut and grabbed the attention of WWE fans. After unleashing some spectacular performances at WWE NXT, Matt Riddle has finally earned his opportunity of competing against the A-Listed WWE superstars as he has already been drafted to the SmackDown roster.

WWE News: Matt Riddle body transformation

The firmer welterweight fighter can currently be labelled as a light heavyweight, as Matt Riddle has a reported weight of 216 lbs at this point of time. Matt Riddle posts his photographs and flaunts his physique quite often on social media. No wonder, wrestling fans have already taken a note of Matt Riddle’s chiselled physique.

Numerous social media users and WWE fans have already taken themselves to Instagram and applauded Matt Riddle for his body transformation. While the ‘Matt Riddle body transformation’ continues to thrill fans, WWE fans are yet to witness his in-ring dominance in the main roster of SmackDown. WWE fans have already expressed their interest in witnessing that.

