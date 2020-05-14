Last Updated:

Triple H, Shawn Michaels And Road Dogg Announce 'WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House' PPV

In the recent episode of WWE NXT, Triple H & Shawn Michaels announced that the upcoming 'WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House' PPV will air on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Written By
Adil Khan
Triple H

In the recent episode of WWE NXT, WWE legends, DX members and Hall of Famers Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg announced that the upcoming WWE NXT Takeover In Your House will air on Sunday, June 7, 2020, on the WWE Network. Later, WWE released the official poster of the WWE NXT Takeover In Your House PPV. According to many, the logo used in the poster of the upcoming NXT PPV looks eerily similar to the original IYH logo.

The first ‘WWE In Your House’ event was held on May 14, 1995, where WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash aka Diesel retained his title against Sycho Sid in the main event. While talking about the upcoming event, Triple H said that the PPV is "going to be amazing". Triple H stated that people quarantining at home will be entertained while watching this PPV. Triple H also noted that May 14, 2020, marks the 25th anniversary of WWE's first In Your House event. WWE is yet to announce a match for the upcoming PPV. Many believe that Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley 2 or Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai 2 could take place at WWE NXT Takeover In Your House.

List of upcoming PPVs WWE has announced for the year

Date Show Location

June 7

NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Orlando, Florida

June 14

WWE Backlash

Orlando, Florida

July 19

 WWE Extreme Rules

San Jose, California (TBD)

August 22

NXT TakeOver: Boston

Boston, Massachusetts (TBD)

August 23

 WWE SummerSlam

Boston, Massachusetts (TBD)

September

 WWE TBA TBA

October

 WWE TBA TBA

November

NXT TakeOver: War Games IV

 TBA

November

WWE Survivor Series

 TBA

December

WWE TLC

 TBA

First Published:
