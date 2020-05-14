Triple H, Shawn Michaels And Road Dogg Announce 'WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House' PPV

In the recent episode of WWE NXT, WWE legends, DX members and Hall of Famers Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg announced that the upcoming WWE NXT Takeover In Your House will air on Sunday, June 7, 2020, on the WWE Network. Later, WWE released the official poster of the WWE NXT Takeover In Your House PPV. According to many, the logo used in the poster of the upcoming NXT PPV looks eerily similar to the original IYH logo.

The first ‘WWE In Your House’ event was held on May 14, 1995, where WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash aka Diesel retained his title against Sycho Sid in the main event. While talking about the upcoming event, Triple H said that the PPV is "going to be amazing". Triple H stated that people quarantining at home will be entertained while watching this PPV. Triple H also noted that May 14, 2020, marks the 25th anniversary of WWE's first In Your House event. WWE is yet to announce a match for the upcoming PPV. Many believe that Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley 2 or Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai 2 could take place at WWE NXT Takeover In Your House.

Also Read l Triple H’s 25th WWE anniversary: Shawn Michaels, Stephanie and Vince McMahon surprise The Game: WWE news

Also Read l When Triple H and Shawn Michaels fought in a brutal hell match at Armageddon 2002; Watch

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results: Triple H celebrates 25 years in WWE with Shawn Michaels, Bliss and Cross win: WWE news

List of upcoming PPVs WWE has announced for the year

Date Show Location June 7 NXT TakeOver: In Your House Orlando, Florida June 14 WWE Backlash Orlando, Florida July 19 WWE Extreme Rules San Jose, California (TBD) August 22 NXT TakeOver: Boston Boston, Massachusetts (TBD) August 23 WWE SummerSlam Boston, Massachusetts (TBD) September WWE TBA TBA October WWE TBA TBA November NXT TakeOver: War Games IV TBA November WWE Survivor Series TBA December WWE TLC TBA

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: What could WWE and Shawn Michaels have in store for celebration of 25 years of Triple H?